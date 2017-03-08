Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Call Off Divorce & Are Back Together, Source Says

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have reportedly called off their divorce and may already be back together as a couple.

Close to two years after the couple initially separated, Ben and Jennifer have reportedly now scrapped plans to divorce and are allegedly giving their relationship another go.

That’s according to a new report by People, who cited sources close to Affleck and Garner as confirming that Jennifer has allegedly now “called off the divorce” from Ben and may already be back together with her estranged husband, who she married in 2005.

“[Jennifer] really wants to work things out with Ben,” People’s insider said of Garner reportedly putting a halt to their divorce plans, adding that she and Affleck are now “giving things another try” almost two years after the two shockingly separated after 10 years of marriage in June 2015.

Jennifer initially called off the divorce according to the magazine’s insider, though the site’s source claimed it was actually a mutual decision between Ben and Jennifer to give their relationship another try as it’s though that both Affleck and Garner have agreed to give things another go when it comes to their more than decade long romance.

“There is always a chance of reconciliation. They love each other,” another source added of Ben and Jennifer getting back together. “They also really, really love their kids, and those kids love their parents.”

Ben and Jennifer’s alleged romantic reconciliation and canceled divorce comes just weeks after E! News hinted that there was a chance the parents to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel could get back together romantically, as an insider revealed in February that Affleck and Garner’s relationship is allegedly “very fluid” despite the two separating close to two years ago.

Amid reports claiming that a divorce filing from Jennifer was imminent, the site denied the Affleck and Garner divorce claims and alleged that Jennifer and her estranged husband had actually been “working” on their relationship in the months that followed their separation.

“[Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s] relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed,” a source revealed of how Affleck and Garner have supposedly been interacting recently, just days before it was claimed that they could now already be back together. “They have been working at their relationship for the past few years.”

The site was also quick to note that Affleck and Garner have been spotted together on numerous occasions since they announced their separation, both with and without their three children, and both Ben and Jennifer have always spoken highly of the other when asked about their relationship in the wake of their separation.

Prior to People’s claims that Affleck and Garner may now be back together and will not be filing for divorce, E! News’ insider also alleged last month that there was a good chance Ben and Jennifer could be reconciling, which according to reports may now have come to fruition.

“There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely,” an Affleck insider familiar with Ben and Jennifer’s relationship revealed just weeks before it was claimed that the couple are now back together and giving things another go. “They love each other and that hasn’t changed.”

Garner made the rare decision to speak out about her split from Ben, and their possible divorce, in a bombshell interview with Vanity Fair shortly after she and her husband confirmed their separation almost two years ago, denying reports their split was due to Ben getting a little too close to their nanny.

“We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce,” Garner said of splitting from Affleck at the time, marking one of the rare occasions the actress has spoken about her and Ben’s divorce.

Garner then went on to call Ben the “most brilliant person in any room” and “the love of [her] life.”

