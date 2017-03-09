Selena Gomez Swaps Alleged Justin Bieber ‘Addiction’ For ‘Bad Influence’ Weeknd?

It’s been years since Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez flipped the “off” switch in their on-again, off-again romantic relationship back to “on.” But that hasn’t stopped rumors that Selena had feelings for Justin, with some alleging that Gomez was even addicted to Bieber. Now, however, she appears to have moved on and become involved with The Weeknd. But is he having a dangerous influence on the songstress?

Soon after Selena was seen kissing The Weeknd, sources told Life & Style that they were concerned that she had made the wrong decision when it came to choosing a rebound romance after Justin Bieber. Gomez’s family and her closest friends allegedly believe her new boyfriend is a “bad influence,” according to one of the insiders.

“A lot of Selena’s friends and family fear that she’ll go down the wrong path again.”

Gomez’s inner circle reportedly believe that the songstress “needs to be surrounded by healthy people,” explained the source. The concern comes in the wake of her reported stay in a rehab treatment facility. That alleged 90-day stay was linked to panic attacks and lupus related to her anxiety, and she has been candid with her fans about struggling with lupus and its symptoms.

However, the publication reported that Gomez’s relationship with her ex Justin Bieber was the alleged real cause of her reported stay in rehab.

“While Selena does suffer from lupus and other health issues, that’s not the reason she went to rehab,” a source told the magazine.

“[Selena Gomez’s] biggest addiction is Justin [Bieber].”

The insider claimed that the songstress acted like a “different person” when Bieber was there, describing Gomez as “extremely jealous and possessive. Because Selena allegedly felt as if she “had to keep up with him to keep” Justin, that reportedly led to additional concerns.

“She would drink and smoke, and then she got into weed and partying,” added the source.

But while it might seem as if finding a replacement for that alleged addiction could be helpful, the insider also said that Gomez’s mother Mandy is concerned about having her daughter get involved in a serious romance with 27-year-old The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye).

“Mandy has heard the dirty and drug-related lyrics to Abel’s songs and she doesn’t approve of Selena hanging out and partying with him,” said the source.

Consequently, Gomez’s mom allegedly is “pressuring her daughter to dump the singer,” according to the insider.

In contrast, Justin Bieber’s mother Pattie Mallette hinted that she views Selena as the “one that got away,” according to Brit + Co., which reported that the Biebs’ mom “is working overtime in an effort to get her son back together with his one true love.”

The clues that Pattie just might be trying to play Cupid for Justin took place on Twitter over the summer. Gomez turned 24, and Bieber’s mom wished Bieber’s ex-girlfriend a happy birthday.

“A birdie told me it was your birthday,” tweeted Pattie.

She continued to send Selena happy birthday wishes, with love as her mantra.

I am blessed to know you @selenagomez & celebrate this precious day you were born! Don't let them get to you. Keep UR peace & joy #LoveWins — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 22, 2016

But the giveaway came when a fan tweeted a request that she confirm the existence of Jelena (a nickname from the days when Selena and Justin were still going strong in their romance). Bieber’s mom liked that tweet, sending Jelena fans wild.

While the happy birthday wishes occurred last summer, Justin’s recent return to Instagram has caused new speculation about the possibility that Bieber and Gomez could rekindle their romance. Making fans happy with shirtless selfies, Justin made some wonder if he was trying to woo back his ex with those sexy photos, according to Life & Style.

As for her romance with The Weeknd, a source told the publication that the couple is already having problems.

“The Weeknd is starting to feel suffocated by Selena.”

Although the singer “likes” his new girlfriend, the insider clarified that he “feels like she’s moving way too quickly.” Gomez is “paranoid that fans will be throwing themselves at the Weeknd and he’ll be tempted to stray,” added the source, who revealed that she wants to go on tour with him.

“She’s so scared that she’s threatened to dump him if he doesn’t let her come along on tour,” noted the insider.

[Featured Image by Jason Redmond/AP Images]