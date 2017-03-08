Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown To Head Back To Court Over Restraining Order

Karrueche Tran are headed into a court room this week, with Tran hoping to convince a judge to issue a permanent restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, whom she claims has threatened to kill her.

As Page Six reports, Tran already has a restraining order in effect against Brown – it requires him to be 100 yards from her, her mother and her brother at all times – but she’s been trying to get it extended. Doing that requires hand-delivering it to the “Forever” singer. And Brown has proved elusive; three times, Karrueche has tried to deliver the order, and three times, Brown has dodged her.

Karrueche Tran Fears Chris Brown After Filing Restraining Order https://t.co/0ci0Y18uBb pic.twitter.com/3vF3sS41uG — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) February 27, 2017

On Thursday, according to TMZ, Tran will take her case to an L.A. courtroom, where she’ll have to convince a judge of her belief that Chris might actually kill her. Specifically, she says, Brown has been threatening to shoot Karrueche and has been claiming that if he can’t have her, no one can. Further, Karrueche alleges, Brown punched her in the stomach and threw her down the stairs.

Karrueche Tran isn’t the only person handing out restraining orders against Chris Brown this week. Tran’s friend, Joseph Ryan La Cour, has also gotten a restraining order against Brown recently. Joseph claims that Brown has threatened to “lay him out” and has been sending suspected gang members after him.

Even a neighbor of Chris, singer Kay Cola, has taken Karrueche’s side. The singer wrote that she’s witnessed Chris roughing up Karrueche.

“Some of y’all make me sick to my stomach talking about Karrueche’s lying. I’ve heard him beating her myself. I even called the police.”

Brown, for his part, has sort-of denied any wrongdoing, according to The Hollywood Gossip. In an Instagram video that has since been deleted, Brown called Tran’s accusations “this bulls**t” and told his followers not to listen to “what the people on the other side doing.”

Throughout his career, Chris Brown has been dogged by allegations of domestic violence – in particular, against his girlfriend Rhianna. In 2009, as E! Online reported at the time, Brown, then 19 years old, was arrested on suspicion of having beaten up the “Umbrella” singer. According to a police report, Brown and an unnamed woman, later identified as Rhianna, “became involved in an argument. After stopping his car, Brown and the woman got out and the argument escalated. The woman suffered visible injuries and identified Brown as her attacker.”

So badly beaten was Rhianna, according to reports, that she had bruises on her face and had to cancel a scheduled Grammy performance. Brown canceled his own Grammy performance over the incident as well.

After the ugliness with Rhianna, Brown moved on to a relationship with Vietnamese-Jamaican actress and model Tran. Though the two seemed reasonable happy – for a while, anyway – their relationship came crashing down after Tran learned that Brown had gotten another woman pregnant, according to a June 2015 E! Online report. Their relationship ended with a fight. Brown later told Ryan Seacrest that he was moving on and focusing on being a father to the baby, Royalty, whom he fathered with Nia Guzman.

“I’m going to be honest and be a man about it and just take it one day at a time. I can’t promise anything and I can’t jump over the moon, but it takes time for all wounds [to heal]. I take full responsibility for my actions and things that I’ve done in the past. I feel like it’s just a time thing.”

