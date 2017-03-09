‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Says Javi Marroquin Needs To Move On

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s split has gotten nasty. The MTV mom and her ex-husband are currently embattled in a bitter feud with one another, and have been very vocal about their feelings towards each other in the news and on social media.

According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry, who recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child, says that she and Javi are not in a good place right now. The former couple, who share one son, Lincoln, together, have been seen at each other’s throats during the current season of Teen Mom 2, but it seems that things have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

As Teen Mom 2 fans know, Kailyn revealed that Javi entered her house without permission by sneaking in through the basement. Marroquin’s actions led Lowry to call the police, and the two got into a huge argument, which prompted the MTV star to call the police and her ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, to come pick up their son, Isaac, from the home. Later, both Lowry and Rivera decided that until the issues can be resolved, Isaac should not be alone with Marroquin.

“It was uncomfortable and unexpected,” Kailyn said of the incident. “I don’t want to go through it again. It was crazy. I hope we both move on.”

However, Kailyn claims that Javi has not moved on, and that her ex-husband has a hard time distinguishing between fact and tabloid fodder. The Teen Mom says that she feels bad because her ex-husband hasn’t “moved on” from the relationship, and that she’s apologized for her part in the drama countless times.

“I feel bad he hasn’t moved on as quickly as I did,” she said. “Javi believes every single rumor. How many times can I say sorry about what I’ve done? I can’t apologize for something I didn’t do. He can’t believe everything he hears.”

However, when Kailyn Lowry spoke out on the reality show about how she and Javi Marroquin need to be on the same team for their son, Lincoln, 3, Javi took to his social media account to give her a piece of his mind.

“It’s not possible,” he tweeted. “I don’t need your ‘friendship’ don’t play Mother Teresa now. Friendship and co-parenting are two different things.”

In addition to all of messiness between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin, it was recently reported that the Teen Mom 2 star has filed a protection order against her ex-husband. According to Javi, the two can no longer have any contact with one another unless is about their son Lincoln.

“She said it’s because I harassed her via text about all this divorce and guy stuff,” Marroquin told site. “I signed a consent PFA, which means there’s no evidence of abuse. I just can’t contact her unless it’s in regards to Lincoln for a year.”

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin announced their divorced in May. The couple had been married for four years before the split. Javi claims that it was made worse when he returned home from deployment only to catch Kailyn with another man in their home. Javi and Kailyn have both admitted that they have been with other people, and Lowry’s current pregnancy is proof of that. While Kail says she’s happy about welcoming another child, she is refusing to reveal the identity of the unborn baby’s father at this time.

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin has decided that he wants to tell his side of the story. The Teen Mom 2 dad says he’s writing a tell-all book about his relationship with Kailyn, which many fans are very interested to read.

What are your thoughts on the drama between Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin?

[Featured Image by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]