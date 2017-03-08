‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall Spoilers: 2017 Winner Revealed, Is A Wedding On The Way?

It’s time for viewers to finally get confirmation regarding Nick Viall’s final rose in the Bachelor finale of 2017 as the winner is about to be revealed. The fantasy suite overnight dates are over and it’s down to Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates. Which woman leaves Finland engaged and which one leaves heartbroken according to the latest Bachelor Nick spoilers for the winner?

Nick Viall’s blog in People this week noted that his date with Vanessa Grimaldi provided an opportunity for the pair to build their connection and really communicate about where they could head as a couple. In terms of a Bachelor recap of that overnight date, fans watched as Nick and Vanessa talked in great detail about their families and traditions, their geographical distance issue, and the idea of compromise. Viewers may have watched that difficult conversation and thought that it signaled major red flags, but Bachelor Nick’s blog detailed that he left that talk with Vanessa with a great deal of confidence regarding their ability to work through these issues.

Heading into the March 13 Bachelor finale for 2017, the winner will be revealed after some last chance dates and everybody will see Nick and his final rose recipient together during the live “After the Final Rose.” Viall’s blog post teases that there are some surprises coming in this and that things may not end as people expect with Grimaldi and Gates. Does that mean that the spoilers floating around about Nick and his pick are wrong?

Gossip guru Reality Steve’s spoilers have consistently indicated that Bachelor Nick’s winner is Vanessa. Grimaldi reportedly gets Viall’s final rose in Finland and accepts a proposal from him. Given how the duo’s overnight date went in Finland, some might find that choice to be rather surprising, especially considering that the outing with Raven Gates seemed to go quite smoothly. As Reality Steve shared in his recent Bachelor recap, this was essentially an opportunity for producers to mislead all of the viewers who watch the season unspoiled. Based solely on those overnights, it certainly would appear to many that Raven now has a leg up on Vanessa.

Despite the difficult conversation that Nick and Vanessa had during their overnight, the Bachelor 2017 finale winner reportedly is Grimaldi and she remains engaged to Viall at this point. However, Reality Steve’s spoilers have detailed that the couple’s relationship has been fairly rocky for a while now and while he always doubts that a couple will last for long after the “ATFR,” he seems especially certain in this case that Bachelor Nick and his winner will go their separate ways sooner rather than later.

Of course, Viall is headed to Dancing With the Stars for Season 24 and that premieres the week after the Bachelor finale. Given that, fans can probably expect to see Nick and Vanessa’s relationship last at least until the end of DWTS this spring, even if things aren’t going all that well. As many will remember, Chris Soules had fiancee Whitney Bischoff by his side throughout his run on Dancing With the Stars, but they officially split almost immediately after the season ended.

Could Reality Steve be wrong about his Bachelor Nick spoilers on the winner? He has had some missteps in past seasons, but he has never wavered on these Viall teasers. Adding some fuel to the fire is a photo that Vanessa posted on her Instagram page recently that sent fans into a frenzy. As TMZ notes, Grimaldi posted a photo showing her in a Montreal shop that sells wedding gowns. Could she already be planning her wedding to Nick?

Seasoned Bachelor spoiler fans would know that there is no way that Vanessa could be publicly shopping for a wedding dress before it’s officially been revealed that she’s Bachelor Nick’s winner. Rather, it seems that the shop invited Grimaldi to come visit them and she never tried anything on, but it provided a bit of buzz and promotion for the boutique and got fans talking about the possibilities regarding the existing spoilers and the ending for Season 21.

Will the Bachelor finale 2017 winner be Vanessa Grimaldi as Reality Steve’s spoilers have detailed? Bachelor Nick spoilers for the winner have been quite consistent in saying that she is the winner over Raven Gates, but viewers will not have to wait much longer to find out for certain. Tune in to ABC on Monday, March 13 to see the final rose ceremony and live “After the Final Rose” to see how the last dates play out and find out how the couple is doing now. Do you think this fourth time looking for love within the franchise will bring lasting love for Viall?

[Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]