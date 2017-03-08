NFL Rumors: Adrian Peterson Eyes Seahawks & Raiders, But Favors Patriots Most?

The NFL rumors are really starting to heat up! One of the most popular players who is ready, willing, and able to work is Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson. Even though Peterson has suffered significant injuries over the past two seasons, he is still very appealing to many teams in need of a running back.

Now, with less than 48 hours to go until the NFL free agency officially kicks off, it looks like Adrian Peterson has narrowed his list of teams he might prefer to play for, but do those teams have an interest in AP?

Twin Cities indicates that the two teams at the top of Peterson’s free agency wish list are the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. Oh, and by the way, he would also love to suit up for the New England Patriots if he had the opportunity. The only problem with this is that as of right now, Peterson is not sure if New England is interested in him. Peterson’s dad, Nelson, confirmed to the St. Paul-Pioneer Press that the Raiders and Seahawks would likely be Adrian’s top two choices if he doesn’t hear from New England.

“You look at the connections in Seattle, so there’s definitely interest there,” Nelson Peterson explained during a recent phone interview. “Those are some pretty good years (Peterson had under Bevell). Marshawn Lynch is not there, and (the Seahawks are) looking for that power back, so they’re definitely in the running.”

Nelson Peterson added that his son was interested in the Raiders, but with Latavius Murray being an impending free agent, he isn’t sure how that would play out.

“What we personally like is (the Raiders’) offensive line. The offensive line, they haven’t been playing around. They haven’t been trying to get offensive linemen from the bottom of the barrel and trying to make them into something.”

If Peterson does sign with either the Seahawks or Raiders, his chances of seeing postseason action are great. However, could this all be a bit of a ploy to throw some comments out in the press so AP can mention that he has the most interest in heading to New England if possible?

AP has made it clear that he would be more than willing to take a pay cut or a “team friendly” contract to play in New England, per a CBS Sports report. The bottom line might be this: Closing in on 32 years of age, Peterson is already considered to be “old” for a running back, which is why it makes sense that he would prefer to go to a team that is ready to win and has a strong offensive line.

The Raiders and Patriots both fit the bill, while the Seahawks are kind of a mess up right now.

Motivation is also a factor.

Peterson still has something left in the tank, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him have an all-pro type season in 2017 if he lands in New England or Oakland. He would also be running with a chip on his shoulder the size of Mount Rushmore to prove that he can still play the game he loves at a high level.

So where do the Vikings fit in when it comes to Peterson’s future?

NBC Sports is reporting that AP has an interest in staying in the Twin Cities, but Peterson’s father told the Pioneer Press that Adrian still has an interest in re-signing with the Vikings, but they haven’t made him an offer. It will be interesting to see if and when the Vikings jump on the Peterson sweepstakes once the NFL free-agency market opens later this week.

[Featured Image by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images]