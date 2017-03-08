Jimmy Fallon Allegedly ‘Freaked Out’ As ‘Tonight Show’ Ratings Drop

Jimmy Fallon is allegedly “freaked out” amid reports ratings for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon are dropping after the late night series was reportedly beaten in the ratings game by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for the fifth week in a row.

According to reports, Fallon is allegedly being urged to change things up on his late night show after Page Six reported that ratings are slipping after Jimmy’s series was overtaken in overall viewers by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The site alleged that Colbert’s late night show beat Fallon in the ratings for its fifth straight week when it comes to overall viewers watching the similar late night shows, claiming that NBC is allegedly now urging Jimmy to up his game to avoid ratings slipping even further.

A source opened up about the supposed reaction to the ratings drop to Page Six, claiming that Jimmy in particular is “feeling the pressure” amid reports ratings for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon aren’t the highest right now.

“Stephen Colbert is now beating [Jimmy] in a big way,” the insider claimed of the apparent ratings drop facing Fallon on Tonight, “and he has to change his format to keep up because he’s losing viewers.”

As for how Jimmy and his team are attempting to bring viewers back to The Tonight Show, the insider claimed that Fallon is being urged to get more political during his late night broadcast, claiming that the host is being urged to talk about Trump despite Fallon being “uncomfortable” when it comes to discussing politics on Tonight.

“[Jimmy has been] uncomfortable talking about politics, and that’s not what the people want,” the source alleged of Fallon’s attempts to stay away from the political scene, claiming that those around Jimmy are encouraging him to make more jokes about President Trump and the current state of politics in the U.S.

Jimmy Fallon himself hasn’t spoken out amid the ratings drop allegations, though an insider added that Fallon is supposedly pretty worried about The Tonight Show being beat by Colbert’s Late Show.

“He freaks out over this,” the insider alleged of Fallon, claiming that Jimmy “has to be on top” when it comes to ratings.

Deadline confirmed this week that The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “won another late-night week in total viewers, making it a five-week streak,” reporting that Fallon’s show fell short by around 100,000 Americans tuning in when it came to total overall viewers.

According to the site, Colbert’s series brought in 3.003 million viewers last week, winning the week in terms of overall viewers, while Fallon’s The Tonight Show brought in closer to 2.92 million.

But while Stephen is winning the ratings game in overall viewers, the site also noted that Jimmy is in fact leading the pack when it comes to the much sought after demographic of 18 to 40-year-olds.

The outlet confirmed that Jimmy “continued to top the race for the 18-49 age bracket” despite his overall ratings fall by bringing in what the site described as “a commanding” 937,000 viewers, while Colbert trailed slightly behind with 709,000 viewers in the target demographic.

Jimmy’s big win with younger audiences was acknowledged by a source close to the NBC late night show according to Page Six, who noted that bringing in a younger audience is actually “more important” than having the largest number of viewers.

“Fallon continues to enjoy a lead over Colbert in the 18 to 49 [demographic],” an insider told the site amid the alleged ratings drama, adding that having more viewers in the target ratings demographic “is more important in the industry than the overall viewership.”

What do you think of reports claiming that Jimmy Fallon is allegedly being urged to be “more political” amid reports his late night show The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon is dropping in ratings?

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]