Kailyn Lowry Pregnant: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Baby Daddy Name Revealed?

Did Kailyn Lowry reveal the name of her baby daddy during Monday night’s live episode of the Teen Mom 2 after show?

According to a new report, Kailyn Lowry, who confirmed she was expecting her third child at the end of last month, mentioned a man named Larry during her sit-down interview with host Nessa Diab. However, after sparking rumors regarding Larry’s possible ties to her pregnancy, Kailyn Lowry set the record straight with a message to her fans and followers on Twitter.

“Omg you guys… Larry is a producer,” she explained. “We were talking about how good Isaac is.”

Kailyn Lowry shared a blog post on February 24 on her official website in which she confirmed she was pregnant and revealed she had chosen to have a third baby. Since then, she has been targeted with mean comments from fans who aren’t happy to see her welcoming a third child with a third man.

During the previous week’s Teen Mom 2 after show, Kailyn Lowry was faced with questions about the identity of her baby’s father. However, rather than reveal the man’s name, Lowry told Diab that she wasn’t ready to address the topic.

While Kailyn Lowry stays silent about the identity of her third baby’s father, rumors continue to swirl in regard to who the mystery man may be. Just last week, a few names, including JC Cueva, Tyler Hill, and Chris Lopez, were thrown into the mix. Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, the fathers of Kailyn Lowry’s oldest children, Isaac, seven, and Lincoln, three, respectively, have also been thrown into the mix, despite Rivera’s relationship with fiancee Vee Torres and Marroquin and Lowry’s strained relationship.

Last year, as Kailyn Lowry’s marriage to Javi Marroquin came to an end, the reality star was seen on camera telling her then-husband, who expressed interest in expanding their family, that she wasn’t open to the idea of having more children. However, just months after their split, Lowry conceived her third child with another man.

In her blog post, Kailyn Lowry explained her change of heart.

“I didn’t want to bring another child into a failing marriage,” Kailyn Lowry said. “Shortly after I started having complications, the option of having more kids was almost taken away from me. When I started thinking long and hard, I knew I wanted more. This was the choice I made. This is the baby I thought I wasn’t sure if I could have.”

Although Kailyn Lowry was involved with someone at the end of last year, she has since confirmed on Twitter that she and her baby’s father are not currently involved in a relationship. So, while the reality star wanted to avoid bringing a child into the world while her marriage to Marroquin was failing, she will now be welcoming her third child into an already broken home.

“I know this isn’t an ideal situation but I know everything will be okay. And like I say in my book — with a little bit of hustle and heart, I can and I will survive anything,” she continued. “Having another child is something I am so happy about and I just can’t wait. My boys are so excited, those who love me are so excited, and I hope that everyone can just be happy for me during this time.”

