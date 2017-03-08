Chapter 858 of immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece contains some strange twists which could force Luffy to become a pirate that he never set out to be.

[Warning: One Piece manga Chapter 857 spoilers and Chapter 858 speculations ahead]

Chapter 857 of manga One Piece finally allowed the entire Straw Hats gang that reached the Whole Cake Island to establish a common communications channel. For the past several chapters, the members remained scattered and were unable to talk with each other. Given’s Luffy’s unpredictable nature and his spontaneous behavior, he suggested Sanji that they storm the upcoming wedding and disrupt the ceremony.

After Luffy and Sanji reunited out in the meadows, the duo was contacted by the group within Brulee’s Magical Mirror World using a rather tiny shard of mirror that Nami and Luffy had previously used to talk to Chopper and Carrot. Using the mirror, Luffy filled in everybody about Sanji’s situation and informed them about his entrapment. While Luffy opined they storm the Whole Cake Chateau, there was a common consensus that it would be a suicide mission.

The upcoming nuptials are quite important to Yonko Big Mom, and Jinbei calmly explained the difficulties the group could face. He revealed that the Yonko had invited several notorious villains and underworld crime bosses for the important event meant to signal the union of the Charlotte Clan and the Vinsmoke Clan through the nuptials of Lady Pudding and Sanji Vinsmoke. Hence breaking into the ceremony would mean taking on these bigwigs as well.

Interestingly, Jinbei suggested Luffy pledge his allegiance to the notorious Capone “Gang” Bege. The ruthless member of the “Five Great Families,” Bege is one of the five bosses of those mafias. His atrocities against the crime families and especially their bosses had him working security for Big Mom in exchange for receiving refuge on the Whole Cake Island. Jinbei reveals Capone’s sinister plan of killing Big Mom, and hence Luffy’s interest align with the criminal for the time being as an enemy’s enemy is a friend.

Luffy’s acceptance to Jinbei’s plans which entitled working with a sadistic criminal is quite shocking. Luffy has always ensured that he helped the helpless and had a positive and altruistic outlook. These character traits go completely against Capone’s profile. However, getting into the Whole Cake Island without drawing a lot of heat is a near impossible task. Moreover, with the venue crawling with the Chess Barbarian Army, the Straw Hats pirates will have to muster all of their strength and may still be unable to breach the venue.

In Chapter 858 of One Piece, Luffy could meet with Capone to discuss the possibility of a temporary partnership. However, given Luffy’s nature, it is quite possible he might act impulsively and offend the criminal mastermind. Still, with Jinbei by Luffy’s side, the possibility of a provisional allegiance is quite high. Although majority of the Straw Hats group had expressed their displeasure about aligning with Capone, the group might not have much choice.

Interestingly, Carrot, Chopper, Brook, Pedro, and Jinbei have complete access to Brulee’s Mirror World. They are able to move in and out of the space with ease. Hence the Straw Hats pirates still have a very effective way for slipping in and out of the wedding venue undetected. Hence, even if the alliance with Capone does fall through, the group can still pull in the entire Vinsmoke Clan and escape the Whole Cake Island. Unfortunately, it leaves the Baratie group vulnerable.

Chapter 858 of One Piece manga is expected to be released without a break this week. Will Luffy join hands with Capone to rescue the Vinsmoke Clan and the Baratie group? Hopefully mangaka Eiichiro Oda reveals answers to these questions in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga/Shueisha]