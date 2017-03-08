Safaree: Nicki Minaj Tried To Stop Wendy Williams Interview; Video At 572K Views

Safaree Samuels arrived on the stage of Wendy Williams’ show with a bouquet of pink roses that Safaree handed to Wendy. Perhaps Safaree was being a gentleman; perhaps Safaree was trying to distract and delay Wendy from asking the inevitable questions about Remy Ma’s diss track called “Shether” against Safaree’s ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. As reported by the Inquisitr, when Remy recently was interviewed by Wendy, she claimed that Minaj was not a nice person, and that Nicki has tried to stop Remy from certain red carpet appearances. Safaree also told Wendy that Minaj’s people tried to stop Samuels from talking to Wendy. Nevertheless, despite protests from Nicki’s camp and Safaree’s own family, Samuels still showed up to talk and spill the tea with Williams.

Wendy recapped the claims contained in Remy’s diss track: that Nicki wouldn’t be Nicki if Safaree wasn’t there helping write Minaj’s lyrics. Safaree said he helped Nicki with everything, all the music, during their 12 years together. It’s only fair that Safaree be compensated for the work he put in during their business collaboration, Samuels claimed. Minaj was the boss of the situation, Safaree said, who would pay him as compensation.

Safaree launched a lawsuit against Minaj, but he said he “fell back” from the lawsuit because there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Samuels seemed hesitant or afraid to elaborate further to Wendy about more details.

As seen in the top photo Nicki and Safaree Samuels performed onstage together at the “Vh1 Divas Salute the Troops” on Friday, December 3, 2010, in San Diego, California. However, more than six years later, Safaree has found himself talking about Remy Ma’s diss track against Nicki in a viral video interview with Wendy that has gained more than 572,000 views in 18 hours.

Nicki and Safaree grew apart, according to him, with claims that Meek Mill had a lot to do with their breakup. Safaree claimed that he wasn’t mentally all into the relationship near the end anyway, and that he had checked out in his mind. Safaree said he was no angel already in his relationship with Minaj and that he had an intuition that something was going on. Safaree said he was surprised to learn that Meek had created two songs with Minaj that Safaree didn’t expect to see on her album after he introduced Mill to Nicki and trusted them to work together in the studio.

As seen in the above photo, Minaj and Mill attended a basketball game on Saturday, November 5, 2016, in Philadelphia. The duo have since split.

Wendy alluded to any alleged plastic surgery that Nicki may have had during her interview with Safaree, most likely because Remy Ma claimed that Minaj’s alleged butt implants ruptured, making her buttocks drop and causing Nicki not to be able to have sex with Meek for 90 days. As for any talk about plastic surgery, Safaree wouldn’t confirm or deny to Wendy whether or not Minaj had plastic surgery, but Safaree did say he understood why women would want to have plastic surgery if they’ve had children and their breast shape changed, or if they simply wanted larger hips.

As for any message Safaree might have for Minaj, Wendy urged him to look into the camera and give his thoughts to Nicki.

“Do what’s right. That’s it. Do what’s right. You know what I did.”

Wendy complimented Safaree’s attire for the interview, which wasn’t his standard shirtless look. Instead of being oiled up with coconut oil and wearing a fur coat, Safaree wore a suit to Wendy’s show.

