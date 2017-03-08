‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Goes After Liv For Morgan Murder Revenge

General Hospital spoilers say Ava Jerome (Maura West) is shocked at the reveal her older sister Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) is alive and won’t take the news well. Ava feels betrayed because Julian Jerome (William deVry) has kept this secret from her. There are more shockers coming on General Hospital.

Ava will be out of the PCPD’s custody on General Hospital and she’s got an agenda. First and foremost, Ava wants to see her daughter Avery. Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) won’t like it and it won’t be long before Carly and Ava wind up in a major confrontation according to General Hospital spoilers.

Morgan’s Death Still Haunts Many

In the latest issue of ABC Soaps in Depth, there are new General Hospital spoilers about those grieving Morgan Corinthos (Bryan Craig) and want revenge against Liv for his car bomb death. It’s clear Morgan isn’t truly dead based on new General Hospital talk from actor Bryan Craig.

Also in the issue of Soaps in Depth coming this week, the actor revealed he would come back to General Hospital if he didn’t have to be under contract so he could do other projects. That means Morgan’s death on General Hospital is less than final as GH viewers have long suspected.

A Crowd At The Crypt

Next week on General Hospital, Morgan’s grave gets several visitors now that the truth is seeping out about who killed the youngest Corinthos son. On the Monday, March 13 General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) treks to his son’s grave to pay his respects. Carly is there and runs into him.

After Sonny leaves, Carly is still lurking when Ava shows up to see Morgan’s resting place. Carly is furious, reports General Hospital spoilers, but no one knows what Ava did to Morgan with the medication swap. Ava clarifies to Carly that the other Jerome sister killed her son on that General Hospital episode.

Carly And Ava Both Want Revenge

Carly starts out confronting Ava but General Hospital spoilers say Ava is able to focus Carly’s anger on where it belongs – Liv Jerome. Once Carly’s rage is stoked up, she wants to go after Liv on an upcoming General Hospital episode. That inspires some sympathy in Carly for Sonny’s violent tendencies.

Ava is also angry that Liv set that bomb that killed Morgan and her sister setting her up to take the fall. Ava considers her next move on General Hospital next week. Ava is no one to take lightly and Liv may have met her match in her little sister say General Hospital spoilers for the big climax in Liv’s storyline.

Can Ava Make Liv Pay?

General Hospital spoilers predict Ava decides she needs to get vengeance for her dead lover Morgan and hatches a plot to take down Liv. Lately, though, Ava’s plots have not gone well. If her scheme to get Morgan out of Kiki Jerome’s (Hayley Erin) life had gone better, he’d still be alive and on General Hospital.

The wrinkle in this General Hospital revenge scheme is that Ava doesn’t know Liv, how dangerous she is, or that her big sister is a total psychopath. Is Ava in over her head from the get go with this revenge plan? General Hospital spoilers promise Ava’s plan gets flipped on its ear and she becomes a pawn for Liv.

Liv Turns The Tables On Ava

General Hospital spoilers predict Ava plays right into Liv’s hands when she comes after her. After the plot to kill Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and resurrect Duke Lavery (Ian Buchanan) using Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) goes awry, Liv runs off and out of General Hospital. Liv has to rethink her goals.

Liv has to settle for making little brother Julian pay, according to upcoming General Hospital spoilers. That’s where little sister Ava comes into play. Liv sets a trap for Julian using Ava as bait. Julian is out of General Hospital by then and desperate to protect his loved ones from Liv, including Ava.

Liv’s Twisted Plans Play Out

When Julian goes to save Ava, Liv kidnaps Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), predict General Hospital spoilers. Since Liv has to confront the ugly truth that Duke is dead and gone and her great love won’t live again, she wants to ruin Julian’s life by taking the thing he loves most on next week’s General Hospital.

Ava fails in her revenge scheme but Liv seems to be succeeding on upcoming General Hospital episodes. Liv Jerome actress Tonja Walker said she would appear on General Hospital through mid-March but the latest spoilers show appearances through at least Thursday, March 23 so there’s lots more Liv coming!

A death is promised before Liv’s story is done but, so far, the person that will lose their life has not been identified by General Hospital spoilers.

