Jennifer Aniston’s Husband Isn’t Upset About Her Friendship With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt may be in touch, but that hasn’t led to any drama in the actress’ marriage to current husband Justin Theroux.

According to a new rumor, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were said to be at odds after Aniston and her ex-husband, who recently split from wife Angelina Jolie, allegedly began chatting with one another via text message. However, according to a report by Gossip Cop, the rumor is false.

“Justin Theroux Upset Over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Relationship,” declared a headline shared by Celeb Dirty Laundry this week.

“Justin Theroux will be spending the next few days checking out all the latest couture styles at Paris Fashion Week, but he’ll be doing it without his wife Jennifer Aniston by his side,” the outlet claimed. “In fact, the Hollywood actor didn’t look too happy as he made his way through Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France on Sunday, March 5. Many can’t help but wonder if Justin is upset over reports of Jennifer Aniston communicating with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt again.”

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in August 2015, nearly one year after her former husband, Brad Pitt, tied the knot with his now-estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, after about a decade of dating. As fans will recall, Jolie filed for divorce in September of last year — just after celebrating her 2-year wedding anniversary with the actor.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005 and at the end of their relationship, their marriage was plagued by allegations of an affair between Pitt and Jolie. According to reports at the time, Pitt and Jolie fell in love while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, despite the fact that he was married to Aniston. Then, weeks after Aniston filed for divorce, Pitt and Jolie stepped out with one another in Kenya. One year later, their first biological child, daughter Shiloh, now 10, was born.

Pitt and Jolie also share biological twins Knox and Vivienne, 8, and three adopted children, Maddox, 15, from Cambodia, Pax, 13, from Vietnam, and Zahara, 12, from Ethiopia.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry went on to ask readers if Justin Theroux was upset with Jennifer Aniston for sending text messages back and forth with Brad Pitt.

“Of course, only [Jennifer Aniston] and [Justin Theroux] know what the real truth is behind closed doors,” the outlet stated. “Still, many fans can’t help but wonder why Jennifer didn’t travel to France with her husband for Paris Fashion Week. Is Justin upset? Does he need his space?”

In response to Celebrity Dirty Laundry‘s comments, a rep for Jennifer Aniston informed Gossip Cop that the article in question was “nonsense” and a spokesperson for her husband labeled it “absurd.”

In other Jennifer Aniston news, the 48-year-old actress was recently accused of hiding a secret pregnancy from fans. Last month, as she attended the 2016 Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Jennifer Aniston was said to be expecting a baby girl in a tweet shared by Kathy Hilton, the mother of socialite and reality star Paris Hilton and the half-sister of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kim and Kyle Richards.

A short time later, it was confirmed that Jennifer Aniston was not expecting her first child.

“[Jennifer Aniston] is not pregnant nor does she know Kathy Hilton,” the actress’ publicist, Stephen Huvane, confirmed to Hollywood Life.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have faced rumors of a possible baby for the past several months and last summer, ahead of their one-year anniversary, Aniston was accused of having a baby bump while visiting the Bahamas for a short vacation with her husband.

