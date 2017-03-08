Gigi Hadid Strips For Nude Pic With Zayn Malik As Bella Hadid Dares Dominatrix

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella Hadid have become rising stars in the competitive world of modeling. But are the Hadid sisters competing among themselves for who can shock their fans the most? Gigi recently stripped for a nude photo with boyfriend Zayn Malik, while Bella kept up the competition on her end by daring to bare a dominatrix look in hot leather.

Paris Fashion Week has kept Gigi busy strutting down the catwalk in several shows. But the successful supermodel didn’t neglect Zayn, showing their affection by posting a sexy selfie in which she and Malik both look naked, noted the Daily Mail.

Seemingly shot in bed, the photo showed Gigi and Zayn looking coy and playful. While she’s been busy in Paris with her modeling career, Malik has been supporting her. But that support doesn’t mean that Zayn has stolen the spotlight.

Instead, Malik was seen sitting in the front row as Hadid went without a bra at the Balmain runway show. Gigi flaunted her figure in a caged sheer top inspired by the bondage fashion trend.

As for her sister Bella Hadid, she went even further when it came to flaunting the bondage style trend. Bella showed up at a Paris Fashion Week party sporting dominatrix style leather, along with chains and diamonds, reported People.

In contrast to Gigi and her pal Kendall Jenner, both of whom were faced with a backlash over how quickly they climbed up the supermodel career ladder, Bella has smoothly succeeded, achieving everything from product endorsements to collaboration collections. That dominatrix-inspired style she wore at the party was to celebrate her collaboration with Chrome Hearts.

For those who long for the leather look that Hadid sported, there is reportedly no official launch date set. However, Bella did offer a sneak peek of her Chrome Hearts collection to some industry insiders as well as lucky Paris fans. Hadid’s leather look, which she designed herself, included a lace-up mini dress that was strapless, rings, bracelets, black leather gloves, heavy metal chokers, and even sandals completed with rings around her ankles and metal studs.

Turning to Instagram, Bella expressed her excitement for the event and style.

“Still processing that last night was real. Truly can’t believe how many people showed up to support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤ @chromeheartsxbella???? @chromeheartsofficial,” wrote Hadid.

Bella has been rocking that leather look in a wide range of styles, from a leather pant suit to a patent leather ensemble. But while she and her sister are both attracting attention for their career success as supermodels, only one is sparking rumors of an engagement at this point.

Is it possible that Gigi and Zayn are trying to hide an engagement from their fans?

After the two stripped for that sexy selfie, which they shared with fans on their Instagram Stories, she was seen with a ring on her engagement ring that caused rumors that the two were engaged, according to the Mirror.

The supermodel and Malik both appeared smitten in the nude photo, so has Zayn proposed? Not according to Just Jared, who reported that she is not engaged to Zayn.

And no, it’s not a gift from Malik either. Instead, that ring is just bling, retailing at $1,250. But although the two are not engaged, Teen Vogue noted that Zayn melted hearts when he turned to social media to offer up his appreciation for the iHeartRadio Music Awards Best Music Video honor for his single “Pillowtalk” and included his supermodel girlfriend in his thanks.

Zayn got help from Gigi in his acceptance, gesturing to her and calling her his “costar” in the video. The cute couple then blew kisses.

However, the adorable moment was somewhat diminished when, only one week after the Oscars oops, the iHeartRadio Music Awards subsequently had to reveal that instead of Zayn winning for Best Music Video, it was Fifth Harmony, reported the Huffington Post.

The iHeartRadio team tweeted apologies, but Zayn had already posted his sweet thank you message. However, the team then revealed that Malik had taken home the Best Solo Breakout Artist award.

#iHeartWasRigged

Zayn won.

No, they won fifth harmony.

They gave him another prize.

That category did not exist. Me… pic.twitter.com/Y50SaJluwO — Paynette (@Iam_alone_alway) March 7, 2017

That led to some discord among Zayn’s fans, with some tweeting with the hashtag “#iHeartWasRigged” and even questioning the existence of the category in which he won.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]