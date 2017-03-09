Doctor Strange’s Crucial Role In Thor: Ragnarok Against Apocalyptic Villains

Marvel has released the first images of the characters in its upcoming movie Thor: Ragnarok, the third Thor movie since 2011. In the first two films, it did not seem that the character Thor underwent a lot of changes even if one brings his role in Avengers into consideration. However, the third chapter titled Thor: Ragnarok has brought forth some major changes, especially concerning the physical appearance of the protagonist, which may not be easily digestible for Thor fans. Now that is nothing to worry about because one cannot discern all the minute details of the movie until it is released on November 3, 2017.

One of the most dramatic changes that the mighty god Thor has picked on is his physical appearance. Since 2011, Thor has always been seen in long hair. Well, fans can say goodbye to that look. Maybe it was getting a bit mundane but still, it truly depicted a godly look. Thor: Ragnarok features Thor in short hair. Again, it will be difficult to digest this since fans had become so habitual of the original look but they’ll get used to it. Check out the movie cover!

Apparently, the haircut is not the only change Thor took on in Ragnarok. The absence of his signature hammer which is seen replaced by dual swords is perhaps even a more massive change for the character. Thor’s hammer was something by which the hero was remembered for. It was more than just a godly hammer. It was an extension of Thor’s might, a symbol of his worthiness and power. Perhaps, this is what most strikes the audience’s attention. It raises some doubts that the absence of Mjolnir in the image could imply that Thor is no longer worthy of using it and has been replaced by someone else, as also suggested by the new Marvel comic book saga. If the movie does incorporate elements from the new saga, the movie might have a very interesting twist. Only time will tell what powers Thor wields through his new dual swords. Thor’s suit has also changed. It looks more Spartan and warrior like. Maybe this has something to do with the context and story of the film.

Apart from that, the movie cover also reveals Hela (played by Cate Blanchett), the villain of the film. As the Asgardian goddess of death and sovereign of the kingdoms of darkness and death (Niflheim and Helheim), Hela has been a frequent foe of Thor and Odin throughout Marvel history. So it would not be a surprise if Ragnarok features an apocalypse for Asgard in the upcoming movie. The movie cover posted by Entertainment Weekly also included a third character Valkyrie, played by the actress Tessa Thompson. She is a warrior leader of Valkyries of Odin and will play the role of one of the foremost allies of Thor in the fight against goddess Hela.

Having talked about the primary characters, Thor: Ragnarok will also feature two other important Marvel characters, The Hulk, and Doctor Strange of which the latter will hold a fairly important contribution in the film. D23, the official Disney fan club, published the first overview of the third installment of the saga of Thor. It confirmed that Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will be an important part of the film. “Thor: Ragnarok arrives in November to unite Thor, Hulk and Doctor Strange to face several groups of intergalactic villains, some we already know and others we had ever seen.”

So far, these are only rumors. However, the synopsis depicts, as claimed by Independent, that Strange will help Thor solve conflicts of Ragnarok and the situation with his brother and villain, Loki. Strange’s participation may not just be hypothetical. Remember that at the end of the movie Doctor Strange, Thor pays a visit to the Sanctum Sanctorum and asks for help to find Odin. This may or may not be a confirmation that Strange will directly coordinate with the Avengers and hence play his role in both Thor: Ragnarok as well as Avengers: Infinity War.

[Featured Image by Thor: Ragnarok/Facebook]