Ciara Slammed By Kelly Rowland & Charlamagne Over Naked Photoshoot With Son

Ciara is feeling the heat from former Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland, DJ Charlamagne tha God and comedian Lil Duval after she posted a topless photo of herself posing with her naked 2-year-old son, Future, and husband Russell Wilson to Instagram.

Ciara uploaded the shot that caused a whole lot of controversy to her Instagram page on March 7, and Kelly made it pretty clear that she’s not a fan of the singer and model, who is pregnant with her second child, wearing nothing but a white pair of underwear while holding her son – who was completely nude in the photo.

Ciara originally posted photo taken from her pregnancy photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar magazine to her Instagram account alongside the caption “Just The 4 Of Us” alongside a heart emoji, as the snap shows a pregnant Ciara holding a naked Future while her shirtless husband Russell put his hands on her baby bump.

However, it looks like Kelly wasn’t too big of a fan of the Wilson’s getting naked for the pregnancy shoot, as the former Destiny’s Child singer allegedly left a comment on the photo calling it “not a cute pic.”

The Shade Room captured a screen shot of Rowland’s comments on Ciara’s Instagram upload, in which she slammed the “Goodies” singer and her family for getting naked.

“This is not a cute pic… sorry…” Kelly commented on Ciara’s naked photo with her son and husband according to the screen shot posted by The Shade Room. “It’s no different than the one with the chick and her little boy,” Rowland continued.

Kelly then continued to slam Ciara in the comments section of her naked pregnancy photo, adding “Why must everyone prove a point by being in your bday suit?”

But it wasn’t just Kelly Rowland who slammed Ciara for the naked pregnancy photo.

The Jasmine Brand reported that DJ Charlamagne tha God also put Ciara on blast on Instagram after seeing the photo with Russell and Future, as did comedian Lil Duval.

Lil Duval threw some serious shade at Ciara and her naked pregnancy shoot by claiming that “only women” would support such a shoot and slammed Russell for taking part, while Charlamagne then continued to put the star on blast by commenting on the comedian’s upload, “[Russell’s] hand’s awfully close to that little boy’s bare bottom. What’s the reasoning for this pic? Let me guess, it’s art.”

Notably, Ciara’s naked family photo seriously raised eyebrows online after she posted the photo, which showed her wearing nothing but a white pair of underwear while holding her naked son, online on March 7, and a slew of social media users threw in their two cents regarding Ciara’s decision to strip down with her family.

Some fans appeared to agree with Kelly, Charlamagne tha God and Lil Duval’s comments and hit back at Ciara for her naked Harper’s Bazaar shoot, claiming that it was “inappropriate” for her to be naked with her 2-year-old son with rapper Future, while others instead opted to praise Ciara’s decision by calling the family shoot “beautiful.”

“Coming from a woman and mother! Ciara’s maternity pics were inappropriate!” Twitter user @YeahItsTiana hit back over the naked snaps, and @_A_r_y_a_n_a added, “I think Ciara [is] inappropriate AF: 1. That boy too f*****g old to be taking naked pics. 2. Wtf is wrong w the old fashion family clothed pics.”

“You can’t really say this is a beautiful ‘family’ pic either, the only person who’s face I see is Ciara’s, so really this is all about her,” @Miata_Shanay added of the pregnancy photos.

But while some fans clammed Ciara for the nearly nude family photo, other’s hit back and defended the star for showing off her baby bump with her husband and son.

“How is the picture with Ciara and her family inappropriate!?? Everyone that has a problem with it is literally just bitter,” Twitter user @Imlikeoahhh hit back while @JLGMaryland wrote online of Ciara’s naked pregnancy shoot, “Beautiful photo. A momma and dad’s love. We didn’t know we were nude until we sinned.”

What do you think of the backlash Ciara’s naked pregnancy photo shoot with son Future and husband Russell Wilson is getting from stars like Kelly Rowland, Charlamagne tha God and Lil Duval?

[Featured by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF]