Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie Back Together? Singer Flirts With Ex On Instagram

Justin Bieber has sparked rumors that he has reunited with his ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie after he made a comment on her picture on Instagram.

Fans went crazy over the “Love Yourself” singer’s flirtatious move when he commented “U r so pretty” on Richie’s photo from her shoot for Flaunt magazine. Fans were surprised at Justin Bieber’s bold and random move that they start to wonder if the ex-lovers are back together.

Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie started hooking up in summer of 2016. They have been spotted on several occasions packing on the PDA. Fans were not thrilled that time when news of their romance surfaced. Bieber’s fans, who have rooted for Selena Gomez, were not happy about the new girl. Following the backlash Lionel Richie’s daughter got from dating the chart-topper, Justin threatened to delete his Instagram account – and that was just what he did.

Stupid is as stupid does – forest gumps mom A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:39pm PST

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

Fans were not the only ones who had a say on Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie’s romance at that time but also his ex Selena, who posted a response to his message.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.”

Sofia Richie, on the other hand, took things calmly telling NW Magazine that she posts something she thinks is cool. She added that she is not a fan of posting revealing pictures of herself just to increase her number of followers. She may have disabled the comments section on her Instagram for a brief moment but she eventually changed the settings back.

Shortly after, though, things between Bieber and Richie ended and according to rumors, the “Sorry” hitmaker could not handle the relationship, which was reported to have become “too hot and heavy.” It was also mentioned that the 23-year-old Canadian pop star was just not ready for a relationship that time.

Following their breakup in September, Sofia was spotted in London in October, attending Bieber’s concert. This led to rumors that they have gotten back together, but according to a source, who revealed to E! News, the ex-couple did not reunite and they never really became an “official couple.” It was just a casual hookup and both were just close friends, the insider added.

The end of Sofia Richie and Justin Bieber did not come as totally unexpected because reports have it that it was not even serious in the first place.

PFW whaaaaaa…? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Now with Bieber complimenting the 18-year-old model, fans start to speculate that the two may have started hooking up again, but neither of them confirmed the status of their relationship. While they could be just two people making comments on Instagram like regular friends do, some think that it could be Justin’s way of trying to make Selena Gomez jealous.

Meanwhile, Richie recently shared in an interview with Complex what it was like dating Justin Bieber and how it changed her life.

“I was laughing about my life, like, oh my God, people are so psychotic,” she said regarding the rumor mill. “A lot of people say they know me and my life, but no one really does… It’s frustrating.”

Sofia added that she is a person who likes to spread positivity and it came as a surprise how there was just too much hate from Beliebers. As for Bieber, the singer is currently in Australia for his Purpose World Tour. He will be performing in Melbourne on Friday.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]