ACC Tournament 2017: Live Stream, TV Schedule & Odds For March 8 Games

Round two of the 2017 ACC Tournament will feature four big games with the first game beginning at high noon today when the Miami Hurricanes take on the Syracuse Orangemen. Both the Orange and Canes finished with 10-8 conference records, which puts them smack dab in the middle of the tough ACC conference standings, but don’t let that fool you. Both of these teams are tough defensive minded squads that could shock many in the tourney.

Syracuse.com indicates that these two teams only met once this season with Syracuse coming away with the 70-55 win back on January 4 from the Carrier Dome.

In that win, the Cuse did something that doesn’t happen against Miami too often, they out-rebounded one of the best rebounding teams in the country. Syracuse owned the boards, out-rebounding the Hurricanes 41-26. If the Orange want to advance to the next round of ACC Tournament play, they will need another stellar performance on the offensive boards.

The Hurricanes ranked fourth in the ACC in offensive rebounding percentage, while Syracuse ranked last in the conference in defensive rebounding.

The second game of the day will feature the Clemson Tigers taking on the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers enter today’s game coming off of a 75-61 win over North Carolina State in the first round of the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center on Tuesday. Now Clemson will take on fifth seeded Duke in a game that is a very winnable one for the Tigers.

The last time these two met was back on February 11 in a game won by the Blue Devils by just two points. The Tigers need this game if they are to have any hopes of a possible March Madness appearance next week. Clemson may be catching Duke at the perfect time as the Blue Devils head into this match-up having lost three of their last four games. The Tigers are 4-6 against the Blue Devils in ACC Tournament play.

The Clemson-Duke winner will play fourth seeded Louisville in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The final two games on the schedule will feature Wake Forest taking on Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET followed by the nightcap of the evening when the Pittsburgh Panthers square-off against the Virginia Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET.

Wake Forest and V. Tech will meet for the second time in less than a week when they square off this afternoon in the ACC Tournament. When these two met up last Saturday, Virginia Tech looked like they were in cruise control most of the game as they held a double digits lead several times throughout the game. However, in the end the Demon Deacons battled back and somehow earned the final score of 89-84 on Saturday afternoon.

Bryant Crawford led the way for Wake Forest scoring 26 points in the big come from behind victory. Both of these teams are in desperate need for a victory today as they try to convince the selection committee that they are worth making it to the March Madness Tournament next week. The loser of this game may be NIT bound, which isn’t a bad consolation prize.

Fans can catch every game of today’s ACC Tournament action nationally on ESPN, ESPN 2 or the ACC Network. The games will also be streaming live through the Watch ESPN App.

Here is a look at the complete schedule, TV start times and odds for each game of today’s ACC Tournament.

No. 9 Miami (-1.5) vs. No. 8 Syracuse — 12 p.m. — ESPN/ACC Network

No. 12 Clemson vs. No. 5 Duke (-5.5) — 2 p.m. — ESPN/ACC Network

No. 10 Wake Forest (-1) vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech — 7 p.m. — ESPN2/ACC Network

No. 14 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 Virginia (-7) — 9 p.m. — ESPN2/ACC Network

[Featured Image by Grant Halverson/Getty Images]