Which Of Taylor Swift’s Girl Pal Did Ed Sheeran Sleep With? Find Out Here!

Which of Taylor Swift’s girl pad did Ed Sheeran sleep with? Yep, the British crooner has been one naughty boy. Being friends with Taylor Swift comes with perks and trinkets like getting to hang out with a bunch of her girlfriends. Ed Sheeran managed to grab that opportunity as he became the opener for her 2013 Red Tour. In fact, things got juicy when Sheeran admitted that he slept with one of Taylor Swift’s girl pal while on tour. Lucky boy, Ed!

Ed Sheeran confessed that he slept with one of Taylor Swift’s girl pal

In his March 7 interview with Rolling Stone, Ed Sheeran admitted that being best friends with Taylor Swift has earned him a gate pass to sleeping with lots of beautiful women in Taytay’s all-female girl squad. The 26-year-old singer marked his 2013 Red tour with Swift as one of “his most romantically prolific period” as he was hooked up to one Taylor Swift’s girl pal.

My first Rolling Stone cover, everywhere friday x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Mar 7, 2017 at 5:25am PST

“Taylor’s world is celebrity. I was this 22-year-old awkward British kid going on tour with the biggest artist in America, who has all these famous mates. It was very easy [hooking up with the ladies]. I would often find myself in situations just kind of waking up and looking over and being life, ‘How the f*** did that happen?'” Ed told Rolling Stone.

???? A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:11pm PDT

Although he didn’t mention any name, the red-haired singer said that it could be anyone from the popular girl squad who was on tour with the American pop star. We narrowed down the list of those who were associated to Swift during that particular tour: Selena Gomez, Ellie Goulding, Diana Agron, Cara Delevigne, and Abigail Anderson.

There were reports that Sheeran and Goulding had something going on for awhile and his hit, “Don’t” was dedicated to her. But the latter denied this rumor and claimed they were just good friends. He was even also rumored to have a fling with Selena Gomez! But Ed made it clear that Taylor swift wasn’t included in the list of women he was romantically linked to. We’re just going to have to keep guessing which of Taylor Swift’s girl pal did Ed Sheeran slept with.

His friendship with Taylor Swift runs deep

The “Shape Of You” singer added in the interview that he and Taylor are simply best friends who would always have each other’s back.

“She would be there if everything ended for me. Taylor is kind of an anomaly in that sense. She’s omnipresent because she’s the most famous woman in the world, so she can’t make the decision to not be in the press. I always stick up for Taylor,” he gushed.

Sheeran is currently in a serious relationship with Cherry Seaborn. At least he got to sleep with one of Taylor’s girl pal before settling down.

Taylor was also interviewed by the same music magazine and said that they had remained very close through the years, “We’ve gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other’s backs. He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can’t imagine a time when he wouldn’t be.”

Aww, sweet friendship!

When @edsheeran shows up for the 4th of July in a red coat because he just can't let it go. pic.twitter.com/ulTbBJhUt4 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 4, 2015

So what was her response to Ed Sheeran’s revelation about him hooking up with one of her girl pals?

“She feels that she would rather have them hook up with someone like Ed than with some random guy. Taylor is not mad nor does she feel disrespected in any way. She respects Ed and believes that he handled it like an adult,” a source exclusively told Hollywood Life.

Even Ed said that Taylor “encouraged” him to be romantically involved with one of her girlfriends.

[Featured Image by Anna Webber/Getty Images]