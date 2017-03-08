‘Stranger Things’: David Harbour Teases Fans With ‘Bittersweet Season 2 Spoiler’

The anticipation for the 2nd season of hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things continues to rise at a fevered pitch, and David Harbour, who plays the gruff but noble sheriff Jim Hopper, knows just how to poke fun at the fans of the show.

You see, Harbour just took to Instagram to announce that Joyce Byers (played by 90’s icon Winona Ryder) has been recast. And taking the place of Ryder is his adorable Pomeranian pup, according to his Instagram post.

“Bittersweet season 2 spoiler. Joyce has been recast for season2,” Harbour captioned.

Of course, we all know by now that David Harbour is a jokester in social media, so we’re assuming everyone is aware that he was just kidding. Right?

One has to admit that the Pomeranian pup is cute, though.

That said, some real casting news for Stranger Things Season 2 have recently circulated online. As reported by Variety, Sean Astin (Rudy) will be joining the cast of the hit Netflix series. Astin, 45, will play Bob Newby, “a kind-hearted former nerd who went to high school with Joyce and Hopper and now manages the local Hawkins RadioShack.”

Paul Reiser, 59, will also join the cast to play Dr. Owens, “a high-ranking member within the Department of Energy on a clean-up assignment, tasked with containing the events of last year.”

Lastly, actress Linnea Berthelsen will be playing the role of Roman, “an emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child. Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the supernatural events at the lab.”

If the new characters are any indication, it’s looking like the second season of Stranger Things will be heading into interesting directions, plot-wise.

In fact, show producer Shawn Levy told People that he’s finding it difficult to stay mum about what they have in store for the show’s fans in Season 2.

“I almost didn’t do this press line because I don’t trust my big mouth,” he said. “Between

Uncharted and Stranger Things 2, I know I’m going to say something wrong. I will just say that that table read was electric. We read through the first half of the season and it’s juicy.”

And it’s no wonder, considering the many theories and questions raised by the stunning Stranger Things Season 1 finale last year. There’s the lingering question on which part of the second season Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will return to the cast.

Refinery reports that some hints were dropped on what’s in store for us in the second season, including the PTSD-related issues Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will have to face as a consequence of his prolonged stay in “The Upside Down.” It’s also hinted that Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) will have a new love interest (presumably the role Sean Astin will be playing on account of the character bio).

As to the fate of Barb, Matt and Ross Duffer, the creative force behind Stranger Things, hinted to IGN that we may not have seen the last of Nancy’s best friend.

“I can’t see it happening. But Barb will not be forgotten. We’ll make sure there’s some justice for Barb. People get very frustrated, understandably, that the town doesn’t seem to be really dealing with Barb. That stuff is all happening. We’re just not spending any screen time on it.”

Then there’s also the question of Dr. Brenner, whose “demise” last season didn’t look convincing enough to most viewers. Matt hinted that Modine’s mad doctor may have a part to play yet.

“I would say that if we were going to kill Brenner… as an audience member watching the show, if that was his death, that would be very unsatisfying to me – when the monster jumps on him and we cut away. He would deserve much more than that as an ending. So yes, there’s a possibility of seeing him again.”

For all we know, some of these hints may not come into fruition, considering the propensity of producers to make plot changes in the last minute. But one thing’s for sure, many viewers will watch in anticipation as they see what’s in store for the town of Hawkins and its occupants.

Stranger Things Season 2 debuts on Halloween. The first season is now streaming on Netflix.

