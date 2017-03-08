Kristen Stewart Shaves Her Head After Robert Pattinson Revelation

Ever since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson broke up, a lot has changed with the actress including her love life. She has become more open about her romance and even admitted to the whole world that she’s gay. Just recently, the Twilight star surprised everyone when she shaved off her head and dyed it blonde. This happened just a few days after talking about her relationship with the 30-year-old actor.

According to Hollywood Life, Stewart arrived at the premiere of her new movie Personal Shopper with a bold new look. The 26-year-old actress has cut her hair short before, but she took it to the next level this time – just like what Demi Moore did on G.I. Jane back in 1997.

Despite shaving off her head, Kristen still added a touch of femininity by wearing a black crop top and trousers that showed off her toned physique. Celebrity hairstylist CJ Romero shared a selfie with the newly-shaved actress expressing how proud he is of her for doing what she has always wanted.

When your best friend shaves her head and inspires the shit out of you. What a night. So happy she finally got what she's wanted for ages!! Killed it @bridgetbragerhair @jilliandempsey happy I was there to help also!!! A post shared by Cj Romero (@cjscissorhands) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:32pm PST

Kristen Stewart has definitely reinvented herself after her Twilight era with Robert Pattinson. She has taken on more edgy roles and has started dating women including Alicia Cargile, Soko, St. Vincent and current girlfriend Stella Maxwell. She’s not even shy packing on the PDA in front of the cameras.

During an interview with The London Sunday Times, Stewart revealed what she has gone through dating Pattinson. Their relationship became highly publicized and her cheating scandal with her former director Rupert Sander has put them on scrutiny for years.

“If it didn’t seem like a relevant topic, like something that needed help, I would have kept my life private forever,” Kristen admitted. “But then I can’t walk outside holding somebody’s hand, as I’m followed everywhere.”

“When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy, and that is no way to live. [Coming out] wasn’t this grand statement, ‘I was so confused! Now I’ve realized who I am!’ I have not been struggling. It just seemed important and topical,” she added.

According to Hollywood Life, Kristen Stewart hated her romance with Robert Pattinson because it was highly publicized but she has finally learned to accept it. She reportedly realized that her private life affects a lot of people that’s why she decided to surrender a bit of what was her, to make even one other person feel good about themselves.

In a separate interview with E! News, Stewart explained her Saturday Night Live stint which went viral. She talked about being so gay which she thinks was funny. The Los Angeles-based actress used to be timid when it comes to interviews, but now she has become more vocal and open about her sexuality.

“Not to diminish the point because I think that saying things so bluntly is absolutely important, but at the same time, the only reason I haven’t ever done that is because there is an ambiguity to that and I wanted things to be really real for me,” she said.

Kristen also talked about her nude scenes in Personal Shopper. She admitted that she didn’t feel encumbered at all wearing her birthday suit in front of the camera.

“Those [scenes] for me were really empowering, not because I was taking my clothes off, but just because I was getting to the most primal part of that [character], finally, someone who’s really closed off,” she said. “So then I felt like they were the most revealing, but also the most empowering scenes.”

Unlike Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson seems to avoid talking about his relationship with FKA Twigs. The British heartthrob and the 29-year-old singer were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in London after his ex-girlfriend’s viral SNL skit. The two have been dating for more than two years but have been rarely seen packing on the PDA.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]