Young Johnny Depp Stars In ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Trailer With New Cast

Pirates of the Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales is the long anticipated follow-up in the popular swashbuckler film starring Johnny Depp. The release date is May 26, 2017 and the new trailer starring a young Johnny Depp, thanks to awesome CGI technology, is getting a lot of both. There are also some new cast members and old favorites from the series.

In the new trailer released a few days ago, Javier Bardem stars as Captain Armando Salazar, who is a pirate hunter that had the misfortune of running into a young Jack Sparrow. The talented young pirate defeated Salazar but consequently turned him into a ghost pirate hunter.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 new cast member Kaya Scodelario plays Carina Smyth, a young ambitious astronomer that is looking for the trident of Poseidon. This is exactly what Jack Sparrow needs to get rid of Salazar and a natural alliance forms between the ageing pirate and Smyth. Scodelario revealed that her character is fighting for the right to study at a university; however, she is prevented from doing so due to her gender.

Here's the first official poster for #potc5 #deadmentellnotales ☠️ A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:40am PST

Carina Smyth is not another Elizabeth Swann and Keira Knightley is rumored to make a special guest appearance; however, this cannot be confirmed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer bills the film as Jack Sparrow’s final adventure. However, co-director Joachin Rønning told Cinema Blend that there is a possibility that a sixth film could be made:

“It’s difficult to ever know. I think that there’s always… this is the beginning of the finale. [laughs] It depends on how you look at it. But I never take anything for granted, and I love the franchise. These kinds of movies, they remind me of the kind of movies I grew up with, those kind of adventure movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. So for me to be able to be a part of this and direct a Pirates of the Caribbean is a dream come true. But I don’t know if it’s the last one, or if they’ll make another ten of them — I don’t know! But I hope so!”

#potc5 A post shared by Kaya Scodelario-Davis (@kayascods) on Feb 9, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Johnny Depp’s bankability has been brought into question in recent years. The handsome actor made the Forbes list as Hollywood’s most overpaid actor twice consecutively. Therefore, it does not come as a complete surprise that Walt Disney Pictures is reluctant to greenlight another film before the box office performance of Pirates of the Caribbean 5 is calculated.

Fans can assume that the survival of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is dependent on the commercial and critical success of Dead Men Tell No Tales. Also “final adventure” can be interpreted in many ways. The fifth movie may along be the beginning of the final adventure and it continues on to a sixth movie.

The fifth and sixth movie was originally meant to be shot together; therefore, the idea of a follow-up has been floating around for a while.

Brenton Thwaites is a new cast member and stars as Henry, a young sailor, who is searching for his father. The film also marks the return of Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner, who isn’t seen on the trailer and is rumored to be Henry’s father. Will Turner is Davy Jones; therefore, it is likely that his appearance will be similar to that of the previous Davy Jones.

Kevin McNally returns as the ever loyal Joshamee Gibbs and Geoffrey Rush reprises his role as Captain Hector Barbossa and is featured in the trailer.

Are you looking forward to Pirates of the Caribbean 5?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures]