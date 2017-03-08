Man Convicted Of Threatening Obama Runs For Office, Doesn’t Want Women To Vote

Nathan Daniel Larson spent 16 months in federal prison after being convicted in October 2009 of “threatening to take the life of, and to inflict bodily harm upon[,] the President of the United States,” according to a post on the the U.S. States Attorney’s Office official website.

There is little doubt that Larson, who pled guilty to the crime, was guilty.

“According to the stipulated facts contained in the plea agreement, on December 11, 2008, the defendant sent an email to the Secret Service, stating that, ‘I am writing to inform you that in the near future, I will kill the President of the United States of America,'” the State Attorney’s Office website reads. “The defendant’s email then lays out the reasons why he intended to kill the President, and how he intended to carry out the assassination.”

Since being released, Larson transitioned from wanting to kill elected officials to wanting to become one.

Man convicted of Obama death threats running for office — and he has some controversial beliefs – TheBlaze – https://t.co/PLB8rcTWD9 pic.twitter.com/gW4LPvawPm — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 7, 2017

As Raw Story reports, Nathan Daniel Larson is currently campaigning to take the 31st District in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

His progression from convict to candidate has been a complex one.

Larson lost his voting rights, which would have forbade him from running for public office according to Virginia law, upon his conviction of the felony crime of threatening to kill Barack Obama. However, Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe restored Larson’s voting rights after he was released from prison.

Once he had his voting rights restored, Larson had to set about the daunting task of navigating state election laws — including securing enough signatures to earn a spot on the ballot.

Election officials have confirmed that Larson acquired the requisite signatures to get on the ballot, but he still faces a tough campaign for several reasons. Aside from his felonious record, Larson has potentially alienated half of Virginian’s voters, as well as the party whose ticket he planned to run on, with statements he’s made about women voters.

Larson wants to ban women from voting.

Man Jailed for Threatening to Kill President Considers Run for Office https://t.co/bAh2ZdgUse pic.twitter.com/7zXQialWd6 — Anha???????????? (@Anhasnek) March 8, 2017

“I think women want male leadership, and so men have to be strong,” Larson told local CBS affiliate WUSA9. “Men have to take the stances they believe are right, and women will respect that.”

Larson had planned to run as a Libertarian, but since Larson has been attracting negative national attention the Libertarian Party of Virginia has distanced itself from the candidate and says “it will try to expel Larson,” according to Raw Story.

Larson is attempting to wear the Libertarian Party’s rebuke as a badge of honor.

“If you’re independent, it just means you’re the one who’s running an experimental campaign,” Raw Story quoted him as saying. “Sometimes it may mean you’re ahead of your time.”

The U.S. State Attorney’s Office website does not list Larson’s stated reasons for wanting to kill former president Barack Obama. However, it does assert that Larson was steadfast in his aims of assassinating Obama even under interrogation.

“In response to the threat, the Secret Service went to interview Larson,” the State Attorney’s Office website reads. “During the interview Larson said that he stood by what he said and that he was serious about carrying out the threat. It is important to note that he had taken no action to carry out or effectuate the actions threatened by the email.”

If the Libertarian Party of Virginia does strip Nathan Daniel Larson of his party affiliation on the ballot, Larson will still be available to run as an independent on the ballot.

The Virginia House of Delegates election is scheduled for November 7, 2017.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]