Lady Gaga And New Boyfriend Christian Carino Pack On The PDA During Date Nighttt

Lady Gaga and her new boyfriend Christian Carino have been spotted sharing a steamy kiss on Monday night while leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, pretty much confirming that the “Million Reasons” singer has moved on from her ex-fiance, Taylor Kinney.

E! News was able to snap photos of Gaga and Carino bringing on the PDA while waiting for their car to arrive. Gaga, 30, looked stunning wearing a white jumpsuit and a black jacket while Carino looked sharp in a pair of dark denim jeans and a black button-down.

UHQ PHOTOS: Lady Gaga leaves the Sunset Towers hotel in Hollywood with Christian Carino (Mar. 5) https://t.co/XLq4rr1wIi pic.twitter.com/ntlJ5AlXkW — Lady Gaga Images (@GagaImages) March 7, 2017

I'm seeing you my babies!

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino together!

???? pic.twitter.com/2hJnoQMCv5 — COME TO MAMA (@JoanneMonster96) March 6, 2017

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have sparked dating rumors since they were seen kissing on the field right before the “Bad Romance” singer’s unforgettable Super Bowl half-time performance in Houston, Texas.

“They are actually pretty serious,” an insider tells US Weekly of the couple. “They’re both really happy. It works.”

Since then Gaga and Carino have been seen going out on dates numerous times. They were reportedly spotted attending Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid’s Spring 2017 Fashion Show in Venice, California. According to Too Fab, Carino and Hilfiger have been friends for years. Daily Mail reports Gaga brought a girl with her at the fashion show and that the girl “looked a lot like Christian’s daughter Bella.” The pair were also spotted attending the Kings of Leon concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Lady Gaga & boyfriend Christian Carino out in LA pic.twitter.com/wP8UL58wEp — LADY GAGA | FOTP (@FOTPLadyGaga) February 25, 2017

Lady Gaga, however, prefers to keep her love life private, as she recently pointed out to Ryan Seacrest during a recent radio interview when the host asked her about her budding romance with Christian.

“I don’t know! You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan!” she blushed. “I’m really red. I’m really red, and it doesn’t go with my outfit.”

Carino is a super talent agent with an impressive client list that includes celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Simon Cowell, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga herself. Gaga is not the first celebrity he dated as he was known to have dated The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, according to Heavy.

Lady Gaga called off her engagement with Taylor Kinney in July last year. The popstar dated the Chicago Fire actor, 35, for five years. Four years into their relationship, Kinney proposed to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015. When Gaga announced the split, she wrote on Instagram that she and Kinney remain “soulmates,” but had to take a break because of their hectic schedules.

“Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

Despite her newly-minted romance with Christian Carino, Lady Gaga will be keeping herself busy in major shows in the coming months. Gaga will replace Beyonce at 2017 Coachella following the pregnant singer’s show cancellation due to to health concerns. Gaga confirmed her Coachella appearance on Twitter earlier this month, writing, “Let’s party in the desert!”

Gaga, who will headline the festival on April 15 and 22, is set to become the first woman to headline the festival since Bjork in 2007.

Following her 2017 Coachella appearance, Lady Gaga will kick off her Joanne World Tour on August 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, B.C. before performing at numerous venues across the U.S., which include The Forum in Inglewood, California, the Verizon Center in Washington and AmericaAirlines Arena in Miami. The tour will be concluded on December 14 in Salt Lake City.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]