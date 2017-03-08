WWE News: Women’s Title Match Set For ‘Wrestlemania’

Wrestlemania 33 is now officially less than a month away, and it looks like the card is beginning to shape up. Gears have been set in motion, and now matches are being made, and storylines are being written to support them. On the March 7 episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Alexa Bliss will defend her Smackdown Women’s Championship at the “Show of Shows”.

It was during her “Blissertation” that the first ever two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss claimed that she was the greatest female athlete on the Smackdown roster. The champion also revealed who she would not be facing at Wrestlemania 33. She said she would not be facing Naomi, as she was injured, nor would she be facing Nikki Bella, who was being treated by medics following an attack from The Miz and Maryse. Carmella was also not seen as a viable opponent, as Bliss said she was taking care of James Ellsworth. Bliss then said she would not be facing Becky Lynch either before the Irish superstar interrupted her.

Later on Natalya arrived and argued that Lynch was not “championship caliber material”, and that Bliss would face her at Wrestlemania, but Bliss denied her. Bliss’s companion Mickie James then grabbed the microphone and said that she would face the champion at Wrestlemania 33, but Bliss also said no to her.

Daniel Bryan then came out and said that since Alexa Bliss said she was the best superstar on the roster, she would be defending her title against “every woman available”.

“Shane and I have been listening to your ‘Blissertation’ backstage, and if we were grading it, we would have probably given you an ‘F’. But, then you said something that sparked our interest. You claimed to be the greatest female superstar on the entire ‘Smackdown’ women’s roster, and as surprising as this may be, we thought, ‘hmm, maybe she’s right’, but there’s only one way to really find out, and that’s by having you defend your title at ‘Wrestlemania’ against every available woman on the ‘Smackdown’ roster.”

Then Bryan claimed to be taking tips from WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and set up a tag team match. Becky Lynch and Natalya teamed up against Mickie James and Alexa Bliss, but Natalya turned on Lynch, which allowed Bliss to tag herself in and pin Lynch. After the match, Mickie James kicked Bliss and raised the title over her head, announcing her intentions to win the title at Wrestlemania 33.

Right now it is currently unclear what the rules of the match are. Whether it will be a battle royal, a championship scramble, an elimination match, or a gauntlet match. It is also uncertain just who will be competing. Aside from Lynch, Bliss, James, and Natalya, no other participants have been announced. Carmella may later be added to the match. Some also suspect that former female superstars may take part in the match. Names such as Kelly Kelly and Victoria are being thrown around as possible participants, as they have been rumored to appear at Wrestlemania 33.

Wrestlemania 33 will be the first time both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships will be defended at a Wrestlemania event. The Raw Women’s Championship was contested for, but not defended, at Wrestlemania 32, as it was for the crowning of the inaugural Women’s Champion, while the Smackdown Women’s Champion was only created last August 23 after the brand split.

There have been a total of four different reigns split between three superstars. Inaugural champion Becky Lynch won the title at Backlash and held it for 84 days before dropping it to Alexa Bliss at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. Bliss held the title for 70 days before Naomi won it from her. Just nine days later, Naomi would be forced to vacate the title due to injuries suffered at Elimination Chamber, and Bliss defeated Lynch again to become the first ever two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion.

With Bliss set to defend her title, it is sure to be an exciting bout, whether it is on the pre-show or on the main card.

