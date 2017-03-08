Jennifer Lopez Comments On Ben Affleck’s Fashion Sense, Bedroom Skills

On the heels of the Season 2 premiere of her TV series, Shades of Blue, Jennifer Lopez made the headlines when it was rumored that she and her ex, Ben Affleck got back together. This rumor has been shot down but that did not stop the sexy singer from sharing bits of information of her high-profile romance with the Oscar-winning actor.

Jennifer Lopez has just made a comment about her romance with Ben Affleck, particularly his bedroom skills and his taste in fashion. On the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 47-year-old former American Idol judge was asked who performs better in bed: musicians, actors or singers. Lopez’s response was somehow a form of subtle shade thrown at Affleck.

“I have to say that, in my limited experience, anybody involved in music, so I would say singers and dancers.

Not only did she make a comment about who was better in bed, but she also revealed to Cohen that she helped give Affleck a fashion makeover that time they were dating. She narrated how she would instruct Ben to put on a suit and style his hair in a particular way because he is a big movie star. The “On the Floor” singer even takes credit for Affleck’s “good fashion moments” at that time.

It also looks like that Ben Affleck is not Jennifer Lopez’s best on-screen kiss. The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer had her share of leading men, including Ralph Fiennes and Matthew McConaughey, for movies Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner, respectively. She was also with Affleck on Jersey Girl and Gigli, but none of the men mentioned stood out as the one who gave her the best kiss on screen.

During her appearance on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Jenna Bush Hager, Lopez revealed that it was Josh Lucas who she considers her best on-screen kiss for their 2005 movie with Morgan Freeman, An Unfinished Life.

Despite Ben Affleck not having made it to JLo’s list of favorites, the rumors of them rekindling the romance surfaced out of nowhere.

The rumors started when a source for Radar Online said that the two A-listers met for a script meeting. The source shared that the Justice League actor kissed his ex in greeting and she blushed. The insider also revealed that when the two met, the chemistry is still strong it was as if they had never broken up.

But shortly after the reports made the rounds, Gossip Cop insisted that there is “no truth” to the rumor. The publication confirmed with a reliable source who is close to Affleck and also with Lopez’s representative, both of whom assured that the claims were absurd.

Jennifer Lopez did not only face rumors about her reunion with Ben Affleck but also about her relationship with Canadian singer and rapper, Drake. The mother of twins finally addressed the rumors on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,confirming that she is not with Drake.

At the moment, Jennifer Lopez is single but fans are rooting that she will get back together with Marc Anthony. Lopez married the singer in 2004 but their marriage ended in 2014. Recently, the Shades of Blue star opened about her ex-husband on The View, letting people know why they are not together.

“You know, Marc and I are good how we are right now. There is a reason we’re not together but we’re great friends. We’re parents together and we’re even working on a Spanish-language album together. That has been even better for us because actually, we met working. That’s where we really are magical, when we’re on stage together and stuff like that. That’s where we’re good and so we leave it there.”

Despite their split, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez have remained close friends. Marc is currently married to Shannon de Lima.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]