‘Cash Me Outside’ Danielle Bregoli’s Instagram Hacked, Promises Leaks Wednesday

“Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli is the newest victim of online hacking as her official Instagram account, as well as other social media pages, were taken over by Face Security Group.

On Tuesday afternoon, followers of the viral teenage girl Danielle Bregoli were taken by surprise when her Instagram page looks eerily weird. The “Cash Me Outside” girl from Florida, who already gained over 7 million followers on the photo-sharing site, is now being attacked by a group of hackers who goes by the name Face Security Group.

???????????? A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Feb 23, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

The hacking group changed Danielle Bregoli’s bio with strange characters which read “No God I am False.” The Face Security Group also changed Danielle Bregoli’s profile picture into what seems to be the group’s logo – a pyramid with their label written in it. The hackers also posted three creepy videos, all were narrated in a creepy, alien-like voice with captions below their pyramid logo displayed on a red screen.

The first clip uploaded criticized Danielle Bregoli for her disrespectful behavior to her mother and expressed disgust as to what they claim as “modern day celebrity.” The post was already viewed over 1.4 million times on Instagram.

“This is the modern day celebrity. This country glorifies and makes famous a young girl for being disrespectful to her mother. She is no role model. She is no idol. She is no God. Pay close attention to what happens next.”

i ᶏᵯ ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ ᶂ ᶏ ᶘ ᶊ ᶕ ᶖ Ð 0 Ꞁ Демократия умирает во мраке A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 7, 2017 at 10:16am PST

The video was immediately followed by another clip with the same theme. This time, the Face Security Group teased Danielle Bregoli’s followers with their impending plan to release leaks on Wednesday. It remains unclear though as to what those supposed leaks are about.

“Citizens of the world. Too long we have stood by idly and observed. It is time we take matters into our own hands. The time for change is now. The leaks begin Wednesday.”

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Shortly after that post, the hacking group shared another clip with a countdown timer. Many were anticipating what will be revealed once the timer reaches its end. Some speculate that the culprit behind this incident will probably expose something big and controversial about Danielle Bregoli that might affect her rise to stardom.

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Danielle Bregoli’s growing fanbase are now worried about the feisty girl’s hacking incident. While many were quick to express their concern to the 13-year-old starlet, there were some who actually think it’s about time to take her out of social media. One user bluntly commented, “Thank god! Sick of seeing this ungrateful girl everywhere. Hopefully, she disappears now.” Another user quipped, “Hack me ousside howbow dah?”

There were even some who went as far as speculating that Danielle Bregoli’s hacking incident was just a mere publicity stunt. One user theorized,”I’m going to hazard a guess here…I think she’s going to drop a song or album (or some shit) tomorrow. She hired some smart marketing team to generate interest, and get organic views (since people will be interested and want to see what happened). I think it’s all a ploy.” Another one wrote, “does anyone else think that it might just be her creating all of this to create more fame for herself? i mean she herself hasn’t came out saying anything about her recent hackings. Wouldn’t someone as ‘famous as her’ be the first to say that she got hacked?”

A post shared by ᵰ⌀ ᶃ⌀ᶑ i ᶏᵯᶂ Ă ᶘ ᶊ ᶓ (@bhadbhabie) on Mar 2, 2017 at 5:20pm PST

So far, Danielle Bregoli has not commented on the hacking incident. Fans are eagerly waiting for the said leaks to unfold. As of this writing, the Face Security Group has not given any update on “Cash Me Outside” girl’s social media accounts. Make sure to check back for more of Danielle Bregoli’s hacking incident updates.

[Featured Image by Danielle Bregoli/ Facebook]