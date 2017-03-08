‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: Jack’s Death Gets More Obvious As Season Finale Nears

WARNING: The following may contain spoilers as to how Milo Ventimiglia’s character Jack might have died in This Is Us.

With just one more episode to go before Season 1 ends, we now closer to knowing the possible cause of Jack’s death in This Is Us. One thing is for sure; the season finale next week is going to “destroy” fans if the latest episode is anything to go by.

E! Online reveals that they are not too happy with how This Is Us hinted Jack’s death. The hour-long emotional rollercoaster left fans hanging as to when the truth and reason about Jack’s death will be out. Seeing Jack driving a car in the last This Is Us episode is like waiting for the inevitable to happen, but it didn’t happen. There’s also cause for concern when Randall (Sterling Brown) shared his dream about Jack and William (Ron Cephas Jones) meeting together and sharing stories. With William’s death and Jack’s death, This Is Us fans who watched that part surely used a good deal of tissue and took deep breaths to calm down.

As for Jack’s possible “death,” the promo part of This Is Us “What Now” episode virtually revealed the cause as to how Jack might have died. Jack’s death likely happened when he called his daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) and decided she’s right that he should work on his marriage with Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who was in Cleveland for a tour and is two hours away. Cue the fumbling of keys, which he dropped as well, as he heads to his car. The scene ends just before we see how Jack “dies,” and then Kate admits to Toby (Chris Sullivan) that her father’s death is all her fault. Then comes the promo back again, and we see Jack’s car full of beer cans. With him drunk and behind the wheel, it’s as if we already know what happened, and his death is imminent. Frustratingly, the episode ends, and it’s as if we know what happened, BUT we really don’t.

So the question is, did Jack’s car crash?

Unless the last episode would reveal that, there’ll be no knowing how Jack really died in This Is Us. We had plenty of spoilers to go by from previous episodes, but not one has proved that Jack death was due to a car crash, although it was the most likely theory given the scene from the “What Now?” episode.

In a recap, Entertainment Weekly highlighted the most heart-wrenching moments of This Is Us Season 1 Episode 17 and provided the spoilers on how Jack died. It all started with William’s “fun-eral” that was both devastating as it is fun; complete with balloons, fedora hats, M&Ms disguised as pills, a pink microphone, and a boom box.

One of the highlights of This Is Us “What Now” episode is the exchange between Jack and Kate showing a heartwarming bond between father and daughter.

Kate: Are you and mom alright?

Jack: Stop it, we’re fine.

Kate: You don’t seem fine.

Jack: Look, it’s marriage. It’s stuff. Honestly, we’re fine.

Kate: OK. Don’t stay at home tonight all sad.

Jack: How can I be sad when I have a kid like you?

The scene with Jessie (Denis O’Hare) calling William a “soft armrest for weary souls” and the postman taking William’s death pretty hard is one of the reasons why viewers spent a whole lot of tissue wiping their eyes. Spending an hour with This Is Us will make you sob your heart out every Tuesday, and this time is no different.

He could never forget the daughter he never had. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/7rnCBfXEy7 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) March 8, 2017

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), who is not yet ready to say goodbye to her father, was surprised that Randall handed her the pink mic to make a speech. By this time, Kate walks out when losing one’s father hits too close to home. Randall follows her out and shares his dream regarding William and Jack sitting together having a good conversation. After the brunt of drama that This Is Us is well known for, the episode turned to Kevin playing on his opening night. There’s no critic, but his whole family was there, including Sophie. Randall quits his job since he’s had enough, and his answer to his boss asking him to stay totally slayed.

“I came. I saw. I conquered. Sanjay, it’s all on you, brother. Peace.”

Back outside the theater, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) meet up to discuss dating and their future. They also ended up naked and finally slept together – again.

The final five minutes of This Is Us Episode 17 “What Now?” is a rollercoaster of emotion. Kevin was offered a movie script by Ron Howard. Beth finds the postcard William had sent her from Memphis saying goodbye to the daughter he never had.

Then we go back again to the end that left us all hanging. Jack is drunk. He drops his keys. He picks them up. Then he drives his car to get to Rebecca in two hours time in Cleveland. We all know how drunk driving usually end,s but This Is Us Episode 17 ended right at the time when we should have gotten the answer.

So what do you think? Are these spoilers enough for you? How do you think Jack met his death? Don’t be shy to share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]