This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz Reveals The Real Reason She Wants to Lose Weight

This is Us’ Chrissy Metz wants to lose weight but not because she feels pressured to do it.

In a very candid interview with Marie Claire, one of the stars of the hit show, made it clear that the decision to lose weight is hers alone.

“I do want to lose weight. But not because anyone is telling me to do it,” the Golden Globe-nominated actress said in the interview interview

Given Hollywood’s all too apparent obsession with very thin bodies, you would think that Metz might face some lots of “encouragement” from the industry to lose weight.

“Nothing is mandated. It’s not like, ‘If you sign this contract, you have to do this.’ We haven’t even talked about an actual number with Kate. Ever,” the 36 year-old actress added.

Chrissy revealed that her motivation behind losing the weight was to become more “proportioned.” She carries most of her weight in her stomach and that makes finding outfits even more challenging. She’s a 18 or 20 in pants, she says, but a size 24 top can bee too close-fitting sometimes.

Chrissy Metz has an important message for those struggling on their weight loss journey https://t.co/1DSV3oUaNX pic.twitter.com/LSIleGqTwr — Womanista Wellness (@skinnymomonline) February 25, 2017

“I just want to have…not even a number, but to have my body in a different shape,” she added.

So, there’s one reality show that Chrissy would love to join.

“I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it’s a concentrated thing,” she said. “My father is a big guy; he’s had a quadruple bypass surgery, and that’s scary. Those are real things that happen in families with overweight people, and I don’t want that.”

Metz also revealed that the first time she signed up to Weight Watchers, she was 11 years old. She also admitted to still dealing with emotional eating.

‘If I’m upset or I have to confront somebody, I’m like, “This feels really icky. Let me have a burrito,”‘ she said.

‘I believe that if we haven’t learned our lessons, they will continue to come and circle back around. Obviously I haven’t figured it out with food,’ she added.

On This Is Us, Chrissy Metz plays Kate a woman who has also struggled with losing weight all of her life. She is considered the breakout star of the series by many and earned the show one of its three Golden Globe nominations.

This Is Us follows the story of people who have the same birthday and how their lives intertwine. The ensemble cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. It’s great reviews from critics have earned the show an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Featuring full-tilt heartstring-tugging family drama, This Is Us will provide a suitable surrogate for those who have felt a void in their lives since Parenthood went off the air,” The critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]