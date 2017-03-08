Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Princess Leia In A ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

Millie Bobby Brown’s acting career has really only just begun. Considering she’s just 13-years-old, it’s fair to say that her life has only really just begun, too.

But despite her short time on this Earth, the English actress has already amassed an impressive CV. Not only has she appeared on Once Upon A Time In Wonderland, Intruders, NCIS, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy, but she shot to fame last year with the role of Eleven in Stranger Things. A part that she will reprise in the show’s upcoming second season.

Things are going to get very busy for Millie Bobby Brown over the next few months, because as well as filming the second season of Stranger Things she is also currently in pre-production on Godzilla: King Of Monsters, in which she’ll take a leading role.

But Millie Bobby Brown has already got her eyes on an even bigger role. That’s because during her attendance at the Emerald City Comic-Con over the weekend, Millie Bobby Brown announced her intention to star as Princess Leia in a Star Wars spin-off film. Bleeding Cool were in attendance at the event, where they heard Millie Bobby Brown announce her plans after being quizzed about roles she desired.

Princess Leia. I love Carrie Fisher and it would be amazing to carry on her legacy.

This isn’t the first time that Millie Bobby Brown has announced this intention, though. In fact, it’s quite clear that the actress has had the role of Princess Leia ear-marked for a while. As The Inquistir previously reported, Millie Bobby Brown made the same declaration during her attendance at the Rhode Island Comic-Con, insisting that she wouldn’t be daunted to take on such an iconic role.

Princess Leia. If they made – I think they are making another Star Wars – I would love a role like that. Because I want to do something far from Eleven or Madison.

Following the death of Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the Star Wars films A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return Of The Jedi, and The Force Awakens, there is likely to be an increased interest in a Princess Leia film. Fisher died on December 27, 2016, while audiences will get to bid farewell to her and Princess Leia when Star Wars: The Last Jedi is released on December 15, 2017.

Discussions regarding the future of the Star Wars franchise, which might or might not include a Princess Leia prequel film, actually took place rather recently, too.

That’s because, before the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed to Entertainment Weekly that they would be ironing out the Star Wars universe and its future films in January, 2017.

That’s a conversation going on right now, too. I have to honestly tell you, could we [do nothing but standalones]? Sure. But I don’t know. We are looking at all of that. There are [possible movies] that we have been talking a lot about. But we are planning to sit down in January, since we will have hadThe Force Awakens released, now Rogue One, and we’ve finished shooting Episode VIII. We have enough information where we can step back a little bit and say, ‘What are we doing? What do we feel is exciting? And what are some of the things we want to explore?’

Who is making this decision? Kathleen Kennedy also used the above interview to reveal that it will be quite a crack team, which will include The Force Awakens’ J.J. Abrams, The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, and Episode IX’s Colin Trevorrow.

The story team and the trust, and the visual effects team that we have been working with. We always pull in the directors and the writers that have been a part of these other three movies. We create pretty much a very collegiate group of people to share ideas.

