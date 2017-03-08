Alec Baldwin To Stop Portraying Trump Due To “Maliciousness” Of White House

Alec Baldwin has been portraying Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live for months now, and the spot-on impersonation has garnered the sketch show its best ratings in six years. Not to mention tons of public praise and even the attention of Donald Trump and the White House. Unfortunately for fans, it could be that very attention that puts the brakes on Baldwin’s Trump impression.

As Huffington Post reports, Alec Baldwin says he’s about to bring his SNL Trump character to an end. The reason? According to Baldwin, the Trump White House is malicious, and he doesn’t think that the American people can take much more of the dramatic nonsense that comes with poking the new POTUS with an artistic stick.

In fact, Alec Baldwin is shocked that Trump hasn’t relaxed into his new reality as a much maligned president.

“His policies aside, which you can hate, I thought he would have just relaxed. The maliciousness of this White House has people worried, which is why I’m not going to do it much longer, the impersonation. I don’t know how much more people can take it.”

Alec first debuted his incomparable Trump character on Saturday Night Live in October – before Donald secured his unbelievable White House win. According to Baldwin, he didn’t do prep work before his first rehearsal. He simply channeled the “bitter and angry” nature of the new POTUS into his portrayal. Not surprisingly, Donald Trump is not a fan of Alec Baldwin or his Trump caricature, and (like many subjects), Donald hasn’t been shy about turning to social media to blast Baldwin and SNL for picking on him for laughs.

“Trump just overwhelmingly lacks any kind of sportsmanship. He remains bitter and angry. And you just want to look at him and go, ‘You won!'”

Indeed, Trump (well before accusing Obama of wiretapping) has frequently taken to Twitter to take jabs at Alec Baldwin and the show that employs him since he became a target of the SNL hilarity.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

For his part, Alec Baldwin has tried to “take the high road” when it comes to his Trump feud. In the last day, he’s given the new POTUS some advice to live by – at just about the time that he was admitting that his run of impersonating Donald Trump on TV could be coming to a sad end.

As USA Today reports, Alec Baldwin is worried that the former reality TV star’s Twitter obsession could be compromising his ability to govern. Instead of turning to Twitter to blast his critics, Baldwin suggests that Trump should follow the advice of Disney and “let it go.”

“The President of the United States should have his office do the tweeting. I had a very strange relationship with Twitter, because in the beginning, I thought it was an opportunity for me to communicate directly with my audience. And I tried to do that. Therefore when people picked a fight with me, whether they were mean to me or they spit on me in the digital world, I got angry. And I would get into these rants with people. And I stopped and said to myself, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ And you let it go.”

Rather than spending his days (and nights and wee morning hours) fighting on Twitter, Baldwin suggests that Trump do what was elected to do and take care of the American people.

It remains to be seen if the POTUS will take advice from a man who’s made headlines by mocking him mercilessly.

It is also unclear when Baldwin may put the fork in his incredibly popular SNL Trump.

Alec Baldwin also addressed rumors that he may be attending the upcoming White House Correspondents Dinner in lieu of President Trump, who has bowed out of the potential roasting. (Trump’s the first POTUS to eschew the event since Ronald Reagan. Who was recovering from a gunshot due to an assassination attempt.)

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

While Baldwin previously indicated that he’d be willing to “play Trump” at the event, he clarified this week tat he didn’t think that his input would be appreciated by organizers of the big night.

“If Trump himself doesn’t come and face the music, as it were, I don’t know what kind of program they’re going to have. If they wanted me to do it, I would probably do it. But I’m not quite sure they’ll do. I think they may have a whole other idea.”

What does that mean, exactly? That Alec Baldwin is only going to bash Trump at the star-studded event if organizers ask him to.

Something that could drive an even deeper wedge between Trump and the media. That is, if such a thing is possible.

