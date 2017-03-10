CNBLUE To Make 2017 K-Pop Or K-Rock Comeback With ‘7℃N’ Later On This March

Out of all the Korean musical acts in which they are considered K-pop idols, the one that uniquely stands out since their debut is Code Name: Burning, Lovely, Untouchable, Emotional. They are better known as CNBlue. Making their debut back in 2009 which is the year K-pop made its biggest impact internationally until 2015, CNBlue is considered the most popular K-pop act to signify a return to traditional bands compared to boy bands like EXO, BTS, or Super Junior.

To be more precise, CNBlue is a K-rock band in which each member — Yonghwa, Jonghyun, Minhyuk, Jungshin, and Kwangjin (formerly) — play an instrument. Eventually, their “concept” would be picked up by other Korean entertainment agencies and labels, most notably JYP Entertainment when Wonder Girls made their comeback as a girl band with their last full-length studio album REBOOT.

Anyways, CNBlue is very popular and they had a very successful 2016 with their sixth Korean extended play (EP) or mini-album Blueming and their fifth Japanese full-length studio album Euphoria, topped off with their 5th Anniversary Arena Tour “My Glory Days.”

Now CNBlue is ready to continue their success from 2016 into this year. The band has made it known they will make their first K-pop comeback (or should it be K-rock comeback) with 7℃N.

News of CNBlue making their comeback this year was first announced on their official social media accounts, especially their Daum Cafe, and was first spread through K-pop entertainment media via Korean entertainment news outlets like Nate and.Xports News. FNC Entertainment, the label and agency CNBlue is contracted under, released a teaser poster for the band’s next release.

As shown from the teaser image attached above, CNBlue’s upcoming comeback will be their seventh EP or mini-album overall and it is titled 7℃N. We also know that it will release on March 20 which is about 10 to 11 more days depending on time zone in accordance to the publication of this article.

Take note that despite the official announcement for CNBlue’s comeback, many already knew the band was already working on their next project beforehand. Prior to FNC Entertainment’s announcement, it was reported that CNBlue began filming their new music video on March 6. Even Yonghwa revealed that he had taken part in composing and writing the lyrics for the title track song.

As for pre-release promotions, they officially did not began yet. However, CNBlue and FNC Entertainment did release a schedule so K-pop fans, especially those who are Boice (official fan club of CNBlue), so they would be in-the-know when certain pre-release promotions actually release, as reported by Soompi.

The first pre-release promotion will hit on March 13 KST. Though the description is convoluted, it will most likely be a 30-second teaser video, album cover, and poster. The “On” and “Off” teasers are most likely images. As for the other teasers listed, they are pretty straight forward.

It is safe to say that Boice will definitely check out CNBlue’s first comeback for 2017, but it will be a bit of competitive in general. It just happens that Highlight — the K-pop boy band formerly known as Beast or B2ST — will be making their re-debut with their “first” EP or mini-album Can You Feel It? True K-pop fans will eventually listen to both eventually, unless they haven’t heard of one or both of them, but the initial numbers for records and sales are usually the most vital within the first 24 hours.

Ultimately, CNBlue will depend on their popular and uniqueness among a sea of boy bands and girl group. Their last EP, Blueming, sold almost 100,000 copies in both Korea and Japan. Their title track song “You’re So Fine” had almost 350,000 digital downloads in Korea alone. It is safe to say CNBlue will just be fine.

[Featured Image by FNC Entertainment/CNBlue’s Official Daum Cafe]