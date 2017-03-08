Kim Kardashian Finally Shares A Photo Holding Blac Chyna And Rob’s Baby Dream

Kim Kardashian was finally photographed holding her niece. The reality star was pictured holding Blac Chyna and her brother Rob Kardashian’s four-month-old baby Dream.

Dream Renee Kardashian was born to parents Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian in November of 2015. Shortly after the baby’s birth, family members like Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all uploaded photos of themselves with baby Dream to their social media accounts.

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ….. she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy ???????? I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much ???????? Love You baby Dream☁️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Kim Kardashian, who was keeping a low profile from the public after her traumatic Paris robbery when Rob and Chyna’s baby was born in November, had not been seen with the child in any photos. Kardashian recently began getting back to her normal social media habits during the new year.

Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloe all met baby Dream at the hospital after Blac Chyna gave birth.

Kim Kardashian recently posted her first photo with her niece on her Instagram account, which boasts almost 100 million followers.

Hey beautiful girl A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:24am PST

Kim wore a blue plaid shirt and was sporting a lip ring while she held Rob and Chyna’s daughter.

Kardashian also brought along her two children with Kanye West, North and Saint West.

Kim and Kanye gifted their new niece a new pair of Yeezy sneakers, the rapper’s own Adidas branded sneakers.

Sources told E! News,“Rob and Chy loved the adorable Baby Yeezys she gave them.”

Kim Kardashian also recently posted a cartoon of herself to clap back at the internet trolls who have been accusing her of photoshopping her photos.

Kim also uploaded some rare photos of her and her son, Saint West, which the reality star said were from a few months ago.

Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:58pm PST

Rob Kardashian also posted a bunch of sweet photos of four-month-old Dream this week.

Drool on my baby lol ,,, Look how long her eye lashes are ???????? I will never say no this Woman lol ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 6:46pm PST

The sock entrepreneur also shared a photo of Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign kissing Dream.

Dream's big cousin Reign is the sweetest ???????????????????????????????? children are the greatest ‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:51pm PST

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly split since the birth of their daughter, according to Daily Mail.

The reality star couple’s fallout will be documented on Season 2 of Rob & Chyna on E!

Rob Kardashian is reportedly “never alone” with baby Dream because Blac Chyna doesn’t trust him to be, according to People.

My favorite pic of us ???????? A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:52am PST

“He is not in a state to care for her by himself.”

Kardashian has also allegedly been neglecting his health. The reality star has been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Rob has also struggled with depression and weight gain in the past couple of years.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images]