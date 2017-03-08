‘Little Women: LA’ Star Christy McGinity Gibel Headed For Split [Rumor]

The rumors are really heating up, and it sounds like Christy McGinity Gibel of Little Women: LA is headed towards a split. Fans know that Christy has been through her fair share of drama on the show with the girls, but now it sounds like Christy’s marriage is what is having problems. In Touch Weekly shared the rumors about what is going on and what a source revealed about Christy McGinity Gibel’s marriage.

'Little Women: LA' Star Christy McGinity Gibel and Todd Gibel Headed for a Split REPORT https://t.co/25Naw1MIlT pic.twitter.com/BSTTlBK1PC — Carolina Blanco (@Nnablanko) March 8, 2017

Christy recently opened up and shared that she had a stroke she never told anyone about. Now a source is sharing that her marriage is falling apart. The source said, “Their marriage is very much in limbo. Her friends are very worried.” They got married back in 2014. The source shared that the reason that Christy and Todd may be getting a split is partially his health. Todd can’t really move around a lot anymore, and she does want him to get healthy.

This all comes out after Christy McGinity Gibel had a stroke after she had surgery at the end of last year. Things aren’t easy on her right now. Christy shared saying, “Every day is an uphill battle to do things in my life that I took for granted, like speaking. How can I take care of my family? I am still the mama bear of the house, and expected to run it — sick or not. Am I ever going to be ‘Christy’ again? The constant setbacks really played with my mind. They still do.” Things would be a lot harder on her if she is back to being a single mom. The doctor actually said that her surgery she had was the first disc replacement on a little person that he knew of ever happening.

‘LW: LA’ Star Christy McGinity Gibel Opens Up About Having a Stroke https://t.co/3TA4KjBz3c pic.twitter.com/yco6dQMyRy — Wave Twitt (@wavesharing) February 28, 2017

Radar Online shared a few more details about Christy McGinity Gibel’s alleged split from her husband. The source thinks that Todd could actually be addicted to food. The source shared saying, “All the ladies in the Gibel household have been concerned about Todd’s health. His weight is so unhealthy, he has limited mobility.” Last week on the show everyone saw Christy tell Todd that he has about six months to lose weight. She wants him to get in shape and take care of himself.

So far Christy and Todd are both staying quiet on what is going on with their marriage. If they are headed for a split, then they aren’t saying a thing. More than likely, this could end up coming out on the show if it is the truth. They might be waiting to show it on the series. Right now, the show is airing what was filmed back in 2016. They are just now at the part where Christy is getting her surgery done on her neck. That means that Todd is pretty close to his six months being up that she gave him and if he isn’t losing weight like she wanted him to then she isn’t going to be happy at all.

Are you shocked to hear that Christy McGinity Gibel is allegedly headed for a split? Do you think her marriage is really over? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss the new episodes of Little Women: LA when they air on Lifetime on Tuesday nights. If Christy’s marriage is falling apart, then this could end up showing later this season on the show. Fans are going to have to wait and see.

[Featured Image By Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Rock Your Hair]