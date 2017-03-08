Amy Schumer Netflix ‘The Leather Special’ Funny Moments And Serious Messages

Amy Schumer’s new comedy special The Leather Special covers hilarious topics like embarrassing bathroom stories and oral sex, but the comedian also touched on some serious material that impacted her life over the last year.

#theleatherspecial goes live on @netflix at midnight. Watch it after the Bach!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Mar 6, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

The Leather Special is Amy Schumer’s first comedy special since 2015’s Live At The Apollo, which was directed by fellow comedian Chris Rock.

Amy Schumer’s career has been wildly successful since then. She earned two Emmy nominations for Live At The Apollo and other nods for her television show on Comedy Central, Inside Amy Schumer, as well as for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

Schumer also released her first film, Trainwreck, which was a huge hit and earned her a Golden Globe nomination, according to EW.

Tuesday on @netflix #theleatherspecial will be up. A post shared by @amyschumer on Mar 5, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

The comedian released a memoir titled The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo, which made its way to the New York Times bestseller’s list.

“This past year, I’ve gotten very rich, famous, and humble.”

Although The Leather Special is a comedy special, the comedian did touch on some more serious topics like acknowledging the two women, Mayci Breaux and Jillian Johnson, who were killed by a gunman during a showing of Trainwreck at a movie theater.

Amy Schumer said that the tragic incident made her more inspired to fight for stricter gun laws.

“If you’re on the terrorist watch list — not just the no-fly list, but the terrorist watch list — you can easily get a gun. That same guy is like, ‘Get out of our country, foreigner! But while you’re here, please, enjoy our firearms, legally!”

I get to be on @sethmeyers tonight 1235am on @nbc !!!???? A post shared by @amyschumer on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Schumer did keep the majority of the comedy show light. The comedian joked about her nude photo shoot that went viral last year.

“I tweeted out a photo of myself wearing just underwear. Nothing but underwear. … I’m holding coffee, I’m topless. It goes viral. And that’s when I learned the word you don’t want people to use when a nude photo of you goes viral: brave.”

The comedian has never been shy about her body and has always lashed out at media who has attempted to body shame her.

“They photographed me once and this was the headline: ‘Schumer buys pastry so she can work out.’ Kinda mean, right? No, they hit the nail right on the f—ing head. That’s what I do to workout. Before I workout, I go and I buy a scone, and I slowly walk around a reservoir, and I eat it. My workouts are like a woman in hospice, just like, nibbling on a baked good, looking at the trees and the birds.”

Throughout the harsh criticism that Amy Schumer has faced throughout her career, she has managed to make some of the worst situations some of her best jokes.

What to wear? #oscars A post shared by @amyschumer on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Inside Amy Schumer Season 4 premiered on Comedy Central and Amy Schumer tackled vagina shaming, according to Cosmopolitan.

“On its best day, my p***y smells like a small barnyard animal. Not like a big, f***ed up llama chewing and spitting. A little, like… a goat. That’s on its best day. On its worst day, after a blackout, ISIS. It’s f***ed up, guys. It’s bad.”

Amy Schumer gets real personal in The Leather Special and talks about her relationship with her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.

“My boyfriend usually comes inside me. But sometimes you want to mix it up. We’ll be having sex and then he’ll ask my favorite question: ‘Where should I come?’ … I also love the question because of the confidence of it. ‘Where should I come?’ I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve never dated someone with American Sniper-like accuracy where I could be like, ‘Here! Hit the moving target!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, Katniss.'”

Amy Schumer’s new comedy special The Leather Special is now streaming on Netflix.

