Ryan Reynolds Epically Burns Hugh Jackman Following ‘Logan’ Success

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s online friendship is one that constantly delights the world wide web. The duo have repeatedly turned to Twitter to joke with one another over the years, especially after both Deadpool’s huge success back in February, 2016, and Logan’s recent triumph at the box office.

It was in the wake of Logan’s superb reviews and its opening weekend haul of $254.6 million across the world that Ryan Reynolds decided to continue his exchanges with the Australian actor. It all started when Jackman posted an innocent picture of the crowds at the Beijing premiere for Logan.

Upon seeing this picture, Ryan Reynolds, who previously shared the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine as Deadpool in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, couldn’t resist the opportunity to make a comment about the image.

Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017

This provoked Hugh Jackman to respond to Ryan Reynolds’ barb, and their back and forth immediately had the internet entranced.

These messages between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds immediately ignited hopes that the duo will once again share the screen again as Wolverine and Deadpool in the very near future. This is something that Ryan Reynolds himself is very, very keen on. Not just because he thinks they would make a terrific cinematic pairing, especially in their most recent guises, but because he wants to spend more time with Hugh Jackman. Ryan Reynolds explained as much to Entertainment Weekly.

I want Deadpool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.

Screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who previously wrote Deadpool and have been tasked with scribing its hugely anticipated sequel, are both hopeful that, if the public can join up with Ryan Reynolds to try and convince Jackman to reprise the character, he won’t be able to resist. They explained as much to The Playlist, while also confessing that there still aren’t any actual plans to do so.

It would be amazing to have Hugh resurrect Wolverine in the Deadpool universe, and again, Ryan’s making a hard push to make that happen, and hopefully the public gets behind it and we can all convince Hugh to put the claws on one more time… I don’t think any of us operated under the assumption that it would be even possible to do a Deadpool/Wolverine thing, so we just haven’t planned for it, it’s still not in the plan, but if it were to happen, it would require a hard look at the overall architecture of our storylines.

But Hugh Jackman has some bad news for the above individuals, though. That’s because during a recent Facebook Live discussion to promote Logan, Jackman insisted that he has no intention to reprise the superhero for another film, as he once again declared that Logan will be his farewell to the character of Wolverine.

No, and Ryan is currently sleeping outside my house. Look, if that movie had appeared 10 years ago, probably a different story, but I knew two and a half years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to [Logan director James Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this,’ and as soon as Jim came up with the idea and we worked on it, I was never more excited. But, it feels like the right time. Deadpool, go for it man, do your thing. You don’t need me.

[Featured Image by YouTube]