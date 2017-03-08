NFL Rumors: Chicago Bears Targeting Mike Glennon Among Others

Is the Chicago Bears zeroing in on a new quarterback? It is the first day that teams can reach out to pending free agents, and QB Mike Glennon is one of the free agents teams have an interest in, including the Bears. The 6-foot-6 signal-caller is one of several names being linked to the Chicago Bears.

According CSN Chicago, the Chicago Bears are entertaining the idea of signing quarterback Mike Glennon. Glennon has spent his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a span of four years, Mike Glennon has had appearances in 21 games. He threw for 4,100 yards and 30 touchdowns, with 15 interceptions. Including his four fumbles, Glennon has turned the football over a total of 19 times in his brief career.

Whether the Chicago Bears view Mike Glennon as a future fixture and a long-term solution to their quarterback woes remains to be seen. It’s understood that the Bears believe he has a large upside. If not, they would not appear to be going all in on signing him. And the feeling appears to mutual as there are rumblings that Glennon prefers to play for the Bears.

Mike Glennon, according to the NFL website’s Conor Orr, could be handed a hefty pay increase to play in Chicago. It could skyrocket to a staggering $16 million.

“Should Glennon come to Chicago and start, his salary would be somewhere between the $7 million Cleveland owes Robert Griffin III and the $16 million being made by Andy Dalton in Cincinnati, a fine and completely reasonable number for Glennon, who has a season’s worth of career starts under his belt (18 total), a good touchdown to interception ratio (30-15) and a completion percentage near 60.”

The Chicago Bears seem comfortable looking past Glennon’s inexperience. His 630 career pass attempts is less than half of Brian Hoyer’s 1,199 career throws. Hoyer performed well in his one season with the Bears, completing 67 percent of his pass attempts. One problem is that Hoyer’s completion percentage did not equate to wins.

Some have argued that the Bears are better off with Hoyer under center over Glennon, because of the potential salary. What happens remains to be seen, but Mike Glennon to the Chicago Bears is picking up a lot of momentum.

Addressing the quarterback position is not the only thing the Chicago Bears are focused on. Secondary help has also been a place of concern for the Bears.

Where the Chicago Bears currently stand, they have over $51 million in cap room (courtesy of CBS Chicago). That number is expected to jump at least another $17 million once the Bears part ways with incumbent starting quarterback Jay Cutler and wide receiver Eddie Royal. The names of the players whom the Bears are reportedly considering are intriguing.

CSN Chicago has suggested that the Bears are pushing to sign Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Sporting News has Stephon Gilmore listed as one of the top 10 players available in free agency. The 26-year-old corner has size at 6-foot-1 and youth on his side.

The Chicago Bears not applying the franchise tag on wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could potentially leave them without a proven receiver on the roster. Reports surfacing about the Bears having interest (courtesy of CSN Chicago) in Minnesota Vikings wideout Cordarrelle Patterson is timely to say the least.

The Bears going after Patterson makes plenty of sense. It would essentially cure two sore spots on the Bears’ roster — speed receiver and special team’s returner. Patterson’s success in the return game creates favorable field position. For a team expected to struggle offensively, the Bears can use whatever help they can get. His ability to gain separation would help Mike Glennon, or whoever winds up being the Bears’ QB. Crafting plays where Patterson can excel would then become the challenge.

Possible free agency signings of Mike Glennon, Stephon Gilmore, and Cordarrelle Patterson signals that the Bears are looking to be competitive next season.

