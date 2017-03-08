iPhone 8: Will Apple Release Version With Stylus Support?

The iPhone 8 is one of the most talked-about future smartphones, but there hasn’t been much said about the iPhone 8 Plus (if that’s what it will be called). A couple months back, Patently Apple revealed that a new patent showed the Apple Pencil working with the iPhone.

“One of today’s patent applications that were published by the US Patent & Trademark Office reveals Apple Pencil working with the iPhone and with an expanded array of applications for the iPhone and iPad.”

The article added that the Pencil will eventually work beyond the Notes app and users will be able to use it to select portions of videos, portions of pictures, and do other things on a future iPhone. This would certainly hurt Samsung, who is still dealing with the fallout from the Galaxy Note 7 recalls. Many suspect that the iPhone 8 Plus could have a smaller Apple Pencil attached to the smartphone.

Besides the size of the phone and the ability to use a stylus, the iPhone 8 Plus is said to have all the features of the regular iPhone 8. Most sources point out that the iPhone 8 series will include an edge-to-edge OLED display. BGR reports that Apple might have an ultrasound Touch ID built into the display.

“A new report indicates that Apple has found a way to integrate Touch ID into the OLED screen of the iPhone, revealing the fingerprint sensor will be based on novel technology,” writes columnist Chris Smith, adding that supply chain sources familiar with the new iPhone decided to ignore the usual type of fingerprint sensor and instead use its own Authentech algorithm and Privaris’ glass identification technology to create a different kind of fingerprint ID solution.

The downside of all this is that it would push iPhone production to the beginning of September. For the past couple of years, the main production on the iPhone has started in August — just in time to release the phone to stores in September. However, many of the commenters, who appear to be Samsung fans, certainly don’t think the new Touch ID is a big deal.

“You mean Apple looked at Qualcomm’s Sense ID [for Samsung phones], said that’s awesome and went off to make their own version?” sarcastically asks Chipsy6.

“They’ll buy Qualcomm’s and claim they invented it. Their sheep will believe it, also sue other phones that use it,” answers Aggie.

BGR mentions in another article that Apple may release three different versions of the iPhone 8.

“The upcoming iPhone, to be launched this fall, will come in three configurations — two with liquid crystal displays and one with a 5.8-inch organic light-emitting diode display. By adding more large-screen options to the lineup to meet growing demand for BIG, Apple intends to raise the average iPhone price, which has already gone up by about 10% in the past three years to nearly $700.”

The article adds that the iPhone 8 will mark the first major change in form factor since Apple released the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in September of 2014. The redesign features extremely small bezels, which will allow Apple to fit in a much larger display than usual.

Twitter is brewing with excitement for the iPhone 8.

iphone 8 leaks got me excited — Euros (@euzzzz_) March 2, 2017

i can't wait to get the iphone 8. ive had my iphone 6 for two years. — kelsey (@bieberult) March 7, 2017

As the Inquisitr reported this past weekend, the updated iPad Pro could very well be the next product launch from Apple. There have been new commercials released to promote how an iPad is a personal computer replacement — something a lot of people would disagree with. Still, 2017 appears to be the year of Apple’s big comeback.

[Featured Image by Stephen Lam/ Getty Images]