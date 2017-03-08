Alia Bhatt’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ Gets Rave Reviews Ahead Of Release

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan could have another mega hit movie on her hands.

Just days away from its release, her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is already getting glowing reviews from Hindi actors and producers.

According to IE Entertainment, the film was screened in front of a group of Bollywood insiders and their reactions were very positive. The audience included Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, David Dhawan and his wife, and Alia’s co-star Varun’s girlfriend.

“Both Alia and Varun are so natural and comfortable with each other that it’s a pleasure watch them. It was so charming and fun,” Sonia Razdan said.

RELATED POSTS ON INQUISITR

Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Bring A Taste Of Bollywood To The Oscars

Priyanka Chopra Offers A ‘Baywatch’ Teaser And Promises Her Return To Bollywood [Video]

Is Aishwarya Rai Dead? Viral Death Hoax Claims Bollywood Actress Committed Suicide

Shah Rukh Khan: Top 5 Scandals That Rocked SRK’s Bollywood Career

Shah Rukh Khan Talks Gay Rumors, Sleeping With Bollywood Co-Stars In New Interview With ‘Cosmopolitan’ Magazine

As you can expect, Sonia Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt, was even more exuberant in his praise.

“Concealed in the heart of this romantic comedy is a poignant social message,” the Hindi film director, producer, and songwriter said on Twitter. “Varun & Alia r wonderful. It’s a triumph for Shashank Khaitan.”

Concealed in the heart of this romantic comedy is a poignant social message. Varun & Alia r wonderful. It's a triumph for Shashank Khaitan. https://t.co/nYuO6Dfjjv — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 7, 2017

Sonia Razdan continued her praise on Twitter.

BKD : heartwarming heartbreaking and completely surprising @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 charm the socks off ShashankKhaitan is a superb story teller — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 7, 2017

Badrinath ki Dulhania stars Alia Bhattt and Varun Dhawan as two unlikely people from small towns who fall in love despite diametrically opposite views on gender and love. Badri (Dhawan) has dropped out of school but Vaidehi (Bhatt) is a studious young woman with lots of ambition.

The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan and was produced by Karan Johar, according to IMDb. As Gulf News notes, the movie is part of a franchise that began with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In an interview with Gulf News, Dhawan was hesitant to reveal too much about the storyline.

“I don’t want to say much about the story because I want people to be surprised when they watch the film,” said Dhawan. “[Humpty and Badri] are poles apart. Badri is a boy from Jhansi in the state of Uttar Pradesh and she’s playing a girl from Kota, Rajasthan. It’s a story of two people who have very different ideologies, who make a world together… actually, they don’t really make one together. I’m playing a man who is chauvinistic to a certain degree, which I wasn’t in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.”

Alia Bhatt also found that her character in Badrinath ki Dulhania and the previous film are completely different.

“Kavya was naive who’s only ambition was to get married in a Kareena Kapoor-Manish Malhotra designed lehenga She was very simple, very childlike,” Bhatt said. “Vaidehi is way more mature. She has strong ambitions, she’s way more level-headed and a little bitter because of her past experiences,”

As for the music, the film’s second song, “Tamma Tamma Again,” is adapted and updated from a 1990s Bollywood hit movie Thanedaar, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

According to the Hindustan Times, the song uses some of the original vocals from the song but remixes it with a sound that feels very 2017. It even has a rap verse that’s performed by Badshah.

Badrinath ki Dulhania is expected to be released on March 10.

[Featured Image by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images]