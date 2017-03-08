WWE Rumors: Bayley Turning Heel Instead of Sasha Banks After ‘Wrestlemania 33’

It’s been rumored for some time that Sasha Banks will betray Bayley sooner rather than later and turn heel, but some people are questioning if WWE officials are planning big swerve for the Raw Women’s Champion to turn heel instead of The Boss. Bayley and Sasha have been featured as close friends on WWE television for months now, but the WWE Universe knows it’s only a matter of time before their rivalry is rekindled.

As Wrestlemania approaches, the WWE Universe continues to speculate about creative plans for the Raw Women’s Title match. After the post-FastLane edition of Raw, Bayley is set to defend the title against both Charlotte and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match. It was reported that Nia Jax is expected to be added to the situation soon, which means WWE officials are planning a Fatal Four Way match for the Women’s Title.

Originally, a lot of people assumed Bayley would end Charlotte’s undefeated streak on WWE PPVs and win her first WWE Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 33. Instead, she won the title on Raw, which was a surprise to many fans. Now, the WWE Universe is waiting for the Bayley vs. Sasha Banks rivalry to begin.

Vince McMahon is said to be high on Bayley since her main roster debut on WWE television. He recognizes her potential as a babyface with the WWE Universe. In fact, he wants Bayley to be the top female babyface in the company after Wrestlemania 33. Her greatest strength is a lack of attitude, but a world of confidence that can inspire anyone in the WWE Universe regardless of their demographic. That’s a very rare thing.

However, some people are noticing a few changes in Bayley’s character after WWE FastLane that have them wondering if a surprising heel turn is being planned for her in the near future. It’s clear that Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is happening at some point after Wrestlemania, but most people are naturally assuming it would be The Boss who would turn heel, which means Bayley could be the more surprising and effective swerve.

More specifically, a new report discussed the way Sasha Banks and Bayley were presented during Raw Talk after WWE FastLane. The intent was to show their friendship and natural chemistry, but some people are saying they came off like heels, especially with the way Bayley has been winning matches with Sasha’s help.

The argument is that Charlotte told Dana Brooke to go to the back, which was a strong face move. However, Bayley won the title match at WWE FastLane after interference from Sasha Banks, which is the exactly how she won the Women’s Title in the first place a few weeks ago. The reality is the majority of WWE fans didn’t see the Raw Talk segment on the WWE Network, but WWE officials need to be more careful in the future.

Bayley plays such a clean character with a positive personality on WWE television that it doesn’t take much for the WWE Universe to notice a change in her persona. If WWE officials are planning some kind of a heel turn for Bayley because everyone expects The Boss to betray the latter, Raw Talk may have been something of a trial run to see if the WWE Universe notices and responds to their segment during the show.

Of course, some people may be digging too deep at Sasha and Bayley having fun after WWE FastLane. The idea of Bayley turning heel is interesting because most WWE fans would struggle to imagine what that may look like on WWE TV. The WWE Universe will continue to wait for Sasha’s betrayal, but Bayley turning heel is an option as well.

[Featured Image by WWE]