10 Cereal Hacks To Make Your Morning Even Better

Get your bowl and spoon, it’s National Cereal Day! Here’s 10 cereal hacks your taste buds will thank you for.

Spice it up

You probably remember eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch as a kid, so why stop there? Amp up any bowl of cereal by sprinkling in a little spice of your own – nutmeg, cinnamon, and turmeric are all great options.

Puppy Chow



Take some cereal, cover it in melted chocolate, and toss it in powdered sugar.

Make a smoothie (a cereal-smoothie, that is)



How does a Blueberry-Banana Cheerios Cereal smoothie sound? If you have five minutes, you can find out for yourself. All you need is one cup of milk, one cup of Honey Nut Cheerios cereal, one ripe banana (cut into chunks) and one cup of ice.

Then, just place the smoothie ingredients in a blender. Cover and blend on high for 30 seconds. And, viola!

Dessert Sushi

Melt some marshmallows with butter, toss in some Rice Krispies, break it up, and wrap it in a fruit rollup, or some kind of fruit leather. Garnish with gummy candy, and bam, dessert cereal.

Rice Krispie treats and gummy worms? This is your inner child's dream dessert: Dessert Sushi A post shared by Ashley & Georgia (@unchartedbakers) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:04am PST

Add a little salt

This may sound crazy, but hear me out – a smidgen of salt will make a world of difference. In fact, Momofuku Milk Bar uses a pinch of salt to add extra depth to its cereal milk. But, be careful most cereals already come jam-packed with sugar and salt, so use it sparingly.

Toss in a little fruit (or cookies, or marshmallows)

Nothing says “Good morning” more than a few slices of banana or fresh strawberries in a bowl of cereal. But, if you’re like me, a nighttime cereal person, then why not make it a dessert? Adding a little bit of marshmallows, crumpled cookies, or mini chocolate chips is the perfect way to end a night and jazz up a bowl of cereal.

Make cereal bars

Rice Krispies treats were the best sleepover snack when we were kids, so why not switch it up with your favorite cereal? Cocoa Pebbles, marshmallows, and just a dab of Nutella make for a quick-and-easy midnight snack. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit healthier, try Honey Bunches of Oats mixed with a little bit of peanut butter and honey.

Cereal muffins

Froot Loops muffins? Yes, please. Just mash up some Froot Loops, mix the cereal in with some muffin mix, then bake for 22 – 25 minutes.

Say goodbye to two-percent

Get creative with your milk. If you have the time, use a mixture of plain milk and strawberry milk, or chocolate milk, or if you really want to get crazy, use a mixture of plain milk (or almond milk or soy milk) and flavored yogurt. If Cocoa Puffs with chocolate milk sounds like a bit much, try Frosted Flakes with some strawberry yogurt – it’ll change your life.

Make dinner

As previously mentioned, I’m an advocate of cereal at nighttime. But, if you want to make it a little more “adult” just use it as a replacement for breadcrumbs. Not only will it be super crunchy, but it will add a touch of sweetness, meaning just the right combo of sweet and salty.

Coat your shrimp in flour and a dusting of salt, douse it in an egg wash, and cover with a mixture of Special K and coconut flakes. Pan-fry, or bake, and season with salt and pepper.

Just because we’re grown-ups doesn’t mean we have to write off Frosted Flakes forever, we just have to make them better.

[Feature Image by Pixabay]