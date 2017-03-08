George Anthony: Casey Anthony’s Father Reacts To Her Interview With AP

Casey Anthony, the woman who was acquitted of murdering her daughter Caylee Anthony in 2011, spoke about the case for the first time during an interview with the Associated Press, and her father George Anthony wasn’t thrilled about what she had to say.

Caylee Anthony, who was two years old at the time of her murder, was reportedly last seen on June 16, 2008, but she wasn’t reported missing until the following month. At the time, Casey reportedly said that her daughter had been taken by the babysitter, however that later turned out to be one of Casey’s many lies.

On Dec. 11, a utility worker discovered skeletal remains, which were determined to be Caylee’s, not far from the Anthony’s home. Although experts testified that human remains had been in Casey’s trunk of her vehicle, they couldn’t determine how exactly she died. The trial lasted a month and a half, but it only took the jury 11 hours to find Casey Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. She was instead convicted of four counts of lying to police, and only served three years in prison while she awaited her trial.

It’s been nearly nine years since Caylee’s murder, and Casey still insists she doesn’t know what happened to her daughter.

“Caylee would be 12 right now. And would be a total badass,” Anthony said, during an exclusive interview with the AP.“I’d like to think she’d be listening to classic rock, playing sports, and putting up with no nonsense.”

She added: “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened. Everyone has their theories; I don’t know. As I stand here today I can’t tell you one way or another. The last time I saw my daughter I believed she was alive and was going to be OK, and that’s what was told to me.”

“Even if I would’ve told them everything that I told to the psychologist, I hate to say this but I firmly believe I would have been in the same place. Because cops believe other cops. Cops tend to victimize the victims. I understand now… I see why I was treated the way I was even had I been completely truthful. Cops lie to people every day. I’m just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied. My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to.”

As far as being considered “the most hated mother in America,” a name given to her by Nancy Grace, Casey said she doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her.

“I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” she said. “I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.”

Not long after her interview surfaced, Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, released a statement, via their attorney, according to People Magazine.

“After years of silence, Casey Anthony has decided to complete an interview and has once again pointed to George Anthony, her father, as a suspect in the disappearance and death of his granddaughter, Caylee,” the statement read. “George, who has continued to try and move forward from this tragedy and who was vindicated on multiple occasions, is once again forced to relive the hints, rumors, lies and allegations that are being made by Casey Anthony. He has specifically stated that ‘his heart hurts even more now.’ ”

