War Machine, Christy Mack Attempted Murder Trial Begins, 911 Call Heard In Court

A former MMA fighter, known as ‘War Machine,’ is currently on trial for attempted murder. The chilling 911 call made by his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack after she was attacked was heard in court on Tuesday.
War Machine— born Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver— allegedly stormed into porn actress Christine Mackinday’s, better known as Christy Mack, Las Vegas home and severely beat her and her boyfriend at the time, Corey Thomas, while they were in bed.
The former mixed martial arts fighter, who goes by War Machine, was painted as a volatile, murderous man who found his girlfriend sleeping with another man in her bedroom and attacked her.
While Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver’s lawyer did not deny the opening statement that the prosecutor made in court, but he characterized both Christy Mac and War Machine as “two damaged people,” according to My San Antonio.
War Machine’s defense attorney described the former couple as two people who both had an adopted public name, deep-rooted image insecurities, and a co-dependent relationship that revolved around sex, constant attention, and internet personas.
“It was a co-dependency that was bound to erupt at some time.”
A frantic 911 call made by Chrissy Mack was played in court on Tuesday, detailed the horrific August 2014 attack.
The trial, which began on Monday, March 6, unveiled new details about the vicious attack that left Christy Mack’s then-boyfriend Corey Thomas fearing for his life.
According to News 3 Las Vegas, Thomas said he was ” looking up at the ceiling thinking to myself ‘I’m going to die in Christy’s bathroom.’ That’s not how I’m going out.”
Thomas claimed that the attack ended when he told War Machine, “You gotta kill me, or you gotta let me go.”
The attack left Thomas with a broken nose, bite marks on his face, and a dislocated shoulder.
Corey Thomas: This is a photo of myself after the fight in the bathroom. I took the photo myself. I had to clean up & see how bad it is. pic.twitter.com/vrGVDCSV1H
Christy Mack could be heard on the 911 call recording screaming at War Machine to stop, worried that he was on the verge of killing one of them.
After letting Thomas go, War Machine reportedly turned his anger towards Mack and repeatedly hit her for two hours.
Koppenhaver then allegedly said to Mack, “This is it. I’ve got to kill you now.”
Christy Mack managed to escape from him when he went to the kitchen to get a knife. She then ran from the house naked and began banging on neighbors’ doors until someone let her in.
The former porn star suffered a fractured nose, lacerated liver, missing teeth, fractured eye socket, and injuries to her leg.
2 days, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, and last night. I've had several dentist visits to make eating more comfortable and make my smile look more normal. I still have a few more dental visits to go. I've had my eyes checked out and made aware that I'm very lucky to have my vision where it is, since the muscle is tethered by the fragments from the blowout fracture in my left eye. My multiple nose fractures will be fixed in the next couple of months. While they're fairly symmetrical, my nose is shifted on the inside and out causing breathing issues. (I also make everyone feel how my bone sticks out on the left side because it feels so weird.) My top lip will regain movement in less than 6 months… looking forward to using straws again. My liver seems to be alright. I was admitted back to the hospital shortly after I was released the first time for some minor treatment, but I did not have to have surgery. While my face is starting to look decent again from the swelling going down, it is still not my own. Cutting what was left of my hair off, and losing 15 lbs(it's a lot when you're 5'1") made me feel even further away from myself. It's hard to look in the mirror every day and see someone you do not know. After having makeup done and dressing up for yesterday's charity event, I felt much better about how I look now. It made me feel more normal, and beautiful for the first time in a very long time. The event that I went to was for Face Forward. A non profit charity that funds surgeries for women and children that have been in horrible situations that require them to have reconstructive surgery. They are not funding me, my surgeries are being donated by other doctors. I met many wonderful people and look forward to working more with them in the future.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth said in court on Tuesday that Koppenhaver used to physically abuse Mack pretty regularly throughout their tumultuous relationship.
However, War Machine’s defense attorney Leiderman claimed that Mack often shared “rape fantasies” with Koppenhaver and that the relationship was only headed toward destruction.
Sometimes half of your temp teeth decide to fall out to match the rest of your face. Thanks to Dr. Motykie for fixing the damage to my nose, and Dr. Adam Lousignont of Las Vegas for the temp tooth fix… again. Left was Monday right is today. What a difference a few days makes! I'm starting to breathe out of my nose again and today I'm going to get my glasses. One day soon I'll be going to New York to see Dr. Toscano and get my permanent teeth.
War Machine’s highly anticipated trial for attempted murder against Christy Mack is expected to last a few weeks.
Koppenhaver pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges against him, including kidnapping, attempted murder, and multiple counts of sexual assault. If convicted, the former MMA fighter could spend life in prison without parole.
