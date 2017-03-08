War Machine, Christy Mack Attempted Murder Trial Begins, 911 Call Heard In Court

A former MMA fighter, known as ‘War Machine,’ is currently on trial for attempted murder. The chilling 911 call made by his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack after she was attacked was heard in court on Tuesday.

War Machine— born Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver— allegedly stormed into porn actress Christine Mackinday’s, better known as Christy Mack, Las Vegas home and severely beat her and her boyfriend at the time, Corey Thomas, while they were in bed.

Headed to San Francisco first thing in the morning to attend the #GoldClubSFVR launch party presented by #VRClubZ! Hope to see some of you there! A post shared by Christy Mack (@christymack) on Feb 27, 2017 at 10:08am PST

The former mixed martial arts fighter, who goes by War Machine, was painted as a volatile, murderous man who found his girlfriend sleeping with another man in her bedroom and attacked her.

While Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver’s lawyer did not deny the opening statement that the prosecutor made in court, but he characterized both Christy Mac and War Machine as “two damaged people,” according to My San Antonio.

War Machine’s defense attorney described the former couple as two people who both had an adopted public name, deep-rooted image insecurities, and a co-dependent relationship that revolved around sex, constant attention, and internet personas.

“It was a co-dependency that was bound to erupt at some time.”

A frantic 911 call made by Chrissy Mack was played in court on Tuesday, detailed the horrific August 2014 attack.

My mom made us all matching pj's for Christymas ???? A post shared by Christy Mack (@christymack) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:49am PST

The trial, which began on Monday, March 6, unveiled new details about the vicious attack that left Christy Mack’s then-boyfriend Corey Thomas fearing for his life.

According to News 3 Las Vegas, Thomas said he was ” looking up at the ceiling thinking to myself ‘I’m going to die in Christy’s bathroom.’ That’s not how I’m going out.”

Thomas claimed that the attack ended when he told War Machine, “You gotta kill me, or you gotta let me go.”

The attack left Thomas with a broken nose, bite marks on his face, and a dislocated shoulder.

Corey Thomas: This is a photo of myself after the fight in the bathroom. I took the photo myself. I had to clean up & see how bad it is. pic.twitter.com/vrGVDCSV1H — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 6, 2017

Christy Mack could be heard on the 911 call recording screaming at War Machine to stop, worried that he was on the verge of killing one of them.

After letting Thomas go, War Machine reportedly turned his anger towards Mack and repeatedly hit her for two hours.

Koppenhaver then allegedly said to Mack, “This is it. I’ve got to kill you now.”

Christy Mack managed to escape from him when he went to the kitchen to get a knife. She then ran from the house naked and began banging on neighbors’ doors until someone let her in.

The former porn star suffered a fractured nose, lacerated liver, missing teeth, fractured eye socket, and injuries to her leg.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jacqueline Bluth said in court on Tuesday that Koppenhaver used to physically abuse Mack pretty regularly throughout their tumultuous relationship.

However, War Machine’s defense attorney Leiderman claimed that Mack often shared “rape fantasies” with Koppenhaver and that the relationship was only headed toward destruction.

War Machine’s highly anticipated trial for attempted murder against Christy Mack is expected to last a few weeks.

Koppenhaver pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony charges against him, including kidnapping, attempted murder, and multiple counts of sexual assault. If convicted, the former MMA fighter could spend life in prison without parole.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]