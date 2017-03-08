Kim Kardashian ‘Selfish’ Wrecked By Hater, Kim Trolls Haters, Goes See-Through

Kim Kardashian’s haters have to hate, but Kim isn’t letting the negativity get to her. Kardashian has been through some tough times in the last year, and her strength and determination have kept the reality star on top of her world. There’s no way a few more internet trolls or a 74-year-old pensioner are going to get her down. That’s right, according to TMZ, an old man in Connecticut was just arrested for trashing Kim’s Selfish books at a local Barnes & Noble.

The dreadful deed took place last October, not long after Kim endured the terrifying experience of being robbed. Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her luxury hotel suite when she was in Paris attending Fashion Week. The book-wrecker could have chosen a better time to further traumatize Kardashian, but fortunately, his attack on Kim’s books don’t seem to have bothered Kim all that much.

Carl Puia certainly made an effort to traumatize Kim when he walked into the bookstore to carry out the destructive stunt. He came prepared with a red-dyed liquid that he used to completely wreck six of the Selfish books in a store display.

@KimKardashian is one of the beacons of our generation. She encounters haters everywhere & ppl act like her Dad made her. That's not true x — Scarlett Rose (@irony_rose) March 7, 2017

The hater knew exactly what he planned to do and even left a “lengthy note” about Kim Kardashian for the police. The attacker felt strongly about the Kardashians, and not in a good way. The note was neatly typewritten and explained in detail exactly why the pensioner believed that the store “shouldn’t have been stocking her Selfish release.” Carl expressed “his dislike for Kim Kardashian and people like her” in the letter.

According to the Mirror, the attack coincided with the announcement that Kim Kardashian’s Selfish would be re-released, “complete with a naked photo from when Kardashian was pregnant with her son Saint.” Police have not yet shared whether it was the photo of Kim Kardashian pregnant that sent the perpetrator over the edge, or whether it was all the 500 racy shots of Kim in her book.

KIM KARDASHIAN IS SO HOT — Isabella Fusco (@bellaafusco) March 8, 2017

Whatever the reason, Kim didn’t see the need to take action. Besides, she had bigger things to think about, like the Paris robbery and Kanye West’s breakdown. An old guy putting red dye on a few copies of her book just didn’t get the reaction from the Kardashians that Puia was probably hoping for.

Maybe it was the lack of response from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that made Carl turn himself in this week. Police say that although the attack was caught on security video, they had not been actively searching for him. However, they were happy to charge him with third-degree criminal mischief after he identified himself as the Kardashian book-wrecker.

Kardashian, meanwhile, is back in the game after an extended break to recover from the Paris robbery and to support Kanye as he emerged from his breakdown and depression. So far from toning down the raciness of her style, WTNH reports that Kim “was pictured in a VERY skimpy costume” while on set for the all-female heist comedy, Oceans Eight. Kardashian’s see-through, lacy white gown showed most of what the pensioner seemed to object to seeing.

Kim’s see-through dress isn’t the only thing on view either. Kardashian took to Snapchat to get in a dig at the “trolls who criticize her curvaceous figure.” After editing a photo of herself to make it “visibly warped” in a way that exaggerated her famous curves past the point of belief, she posted the pic.

Okay I'll be the first to say, I love Kim Kardashian and her see-through-dress-nippleless-boob-trend — maddy (@bwywb24) September 30, 2016

Kardashian’s Snapchat photo made her butt “larger than life” and her waist beyond tiny. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” she jokingly captioned the post.

[Featured by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Buro 24/7]