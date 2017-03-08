Todd Chrisley Tax Problems: Estranged Son Kyle Chrisley Talks To Investigators

Todd Chrisley rose to reality star fame with the USA hit series, Chrisley Knows Best. The show focuses on his immediate family and their shenanigans as they navigate life. His estranged son, Kyle Chrisley took part in the reality show during the earlier seasons but has since been banished from anything to do with the family while Todd raises his daughter, Chloe. From the outside the family looks to be picture-perfect but when you dig a little deeper, there are some skeletons waiting to jump out of the closet.

Rumors of Todd Chrisley evading state income tax in Georgia have been floating around for several months. Various versions of the story have been reported by different outlets, and the story is always changing. Currently, Chrisley and most of his family reside in Nashville. Prior to their move to Tennessee, they were living in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, Todd Chrisley is officially under investigation for failure to pay state taxes while he resided in Georgia. Kyle Chrisley is now speaking out about his father’s tax issues and helping investigators with more information by answering their questions.

I am in love and it's time the world knows , I introduce you to my love @zannarassi . A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

This could cause several issues for Todd Chrisley and his family with the allegations that are coming from his estranged son, Kyle Chrisley. He maintains that he was never a resident of Florida, which is reportedly where Todd said he lived when he filed income taxes. Kyle is adamant that the family has always resided in Georgia and if that is the case, Chrisley will owe a lot of back taxes to the state. In an interview with the news station, Kyle Chrisley admitted he believes his father is trying to hide money and at one point even bragged about it. Because the two are estranged, there is some skepticism about how much truth there is to the younger Chrisley’s story. Could he be lashing out at his father via this investigation?

As of now, Todd Chrisley is maintaining his innocence. He recently appeared on the Domenick Nati Show and reportedly admitted that he was a Florida resident. Chrisley will not comment on the investigation even though the news station reportedly reached out to several of his attorneys and his agent. If Todd is indeed found to have lied on his income taxes and failed to pay state taxes to avoid losing any money, there could be serious consequences. This has been going on for a long time now with Julie Chrisley giving a deposition in court in 2013 and admitting that neither she nor Chrisley ever lived in Florida. Since this was done under oath, many are assuming that what she was saying is indeed the truth.

@briellebiermann Happy 20th sunshine , may you forever be blessed with good Health , happiness , and love . A post shared by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:42am PST

It will be interesting to see where Todd Chrisley ends up once the investigation has garnered some findings. His fans are standing behind him, believing that perhaps Kyle Chrisley is trying to sabotage his famous father for revenge. He did reveal that he had a falling out with Todd over drug issues and the custody battle for Chloe. While Kyle’s father is raising his daughter, he has reportedly managed to get his life back on track. He has had no contact with his family for a few years now, and after this, he may not ever again.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesday nights on the USA network. Todd Chrisley and his family offer up plenty of comedy for fans to watch while also including some serious moments about life. Whatever the outcome of the investigation is, fans are standing behind their favorite reality television dad. Todd Chrisley is one-of-a-kind and most people adore watching him and his entire family each week.

[Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images]