Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Take Naked Selfie As Engagement Rumors Fly

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared a racy naked selfie that comes amid growing rumors that the power couple has already gotten engaged.

The pair posted the picture this week, showing Gigi in bed with the covers pulled up and Zayn cuddled up behind her. The picture didn’t actually show Gigi Hadid or Zayn Malik naked, though it appeared that both were at the least shirtless. And as the U.K.’s Sun noted, Gigi’s face appeared to be naked.

“The stunning model stripped everything back and went bare-faced in the close-up photo, while lying with Zayn on top of her,” the report noted.

The picture of Gigi Hadid nude in bed can be seen below.

The couple has been spending a lot of time together lately, including appearances together during Paris Fashion Week. Gigi was there to appear at the launch of her new collection with Tommy Hilfiger, but the real attention was on a piece of jewelry she was sporting.

As the Mirror noted, Hadid wore what could have been an engagement ring or a promise ring from the former One Direction singer.

“Gigi, who was dressed casually in items from the line, stopped to pose for pictures – and also happily flashed the gold finger jewellery, which could be a promise ring from her beau,” the report noted. “Following the launch, the smitten pair were then spotted walking hand-in-hand to the after party at La Perousse restaurant.”

And Gigi has been quite busy in her career as well. The 21-year-old appears on Vogue Arabia’s first cover and is even making the move behind the camera. She turned photographer for the new Versus Versace campaign, the Hollywood Reporter noted, and one of the subjects was none other than her leading man, Zayn Malik.

The report added that Gigi and her group of model friends have all started to move behind the camera as well.

“Gigi is just the latest model to become a shutterbug. Bella photographed best friend Jesse Jo Stark and Jesse’s mom, Chrome Hearts co-owner Laurie Lynn, in L.A. for W magazine, and Kendall Jenner shot Kaia Gerber and Hari Nef for Love magazine. Brooklyn Beckham, who has previously modeled for Reserved Clothing and covered Dazed, Miss Vogue and Man About Town, also took photos for Burberry’s Brit fragrance campaign (though it didn’t come without backlash from the photographer community).”

Even though the 21-year-old is near the top of the modeling world, Hadid has said before that she has a real passion for photography.

“Before I started modeling, I was more into photographers,” she told W magazine last year. “I studied a lot how models made pictures in the sense that you have to be a positive part of a picture and make it better. And that’s what is really important for me on set. There’s some people that are bad at looking at monitors and some people that are good looking at monitors. And monitors really help me because I’m able to look at a picture and see where I fit into it, see what I can add to the picture instead of just being a person that’s on the page.”

While her work may focus on the high-end glossy magazine of the fashion world, Gigi Hadid’s nude selfie with Zayn Malik is quite popular with the social media crowd. The Instagram Story picture of the two in bed went viral this week, with thousands of shares across different social media platforms.

