Lily Collins Writes Dad Phil Collins An Open Letter–Is It Too Late?

Actress Lily Collins has a pretty famous dad, Phil Collins, lead singer of the band Genesis, but she suggests that there are some fans out there that likely know him better than she does. But Lily Collins wants he dad to know that it doesn’t have to be that way. In her new book of essays,Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, Collins writes that because of his career, touring, and other circumstances, she never really got to know her father, and he never got to know her, but she is willing to forgive and forget, and doesn’t believe that it’s too late to try again.

Lily Collins explained to People Magazine that she forgives her father, Phil Collins, for not being there, but wants him to know that her door is open. Lily Collins wants to inspire her young fans, and share with them that even though being estranged from her father hurts, she has gathered her strength to get past the hurt, and give the father-daughter bond another try,

Lily Collins says she didn’t always feel this way, but now that she is an adult, she believes that it is on her to reach out in an open letter to Phil Collins to heal the rift.

“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer. I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”

Lily Collins explains that her parents divorced when she was five. Phil Collins moved from the family home in England, and moved to Switzerland, where he stayed for the next twenty years, when he wasn’t touring.

“I’ve realized that many of my deepest insecurities stem from these issues with my dad. It’s taken me over a decade to resolve some of them (others I’m still resolving) and to finally build up the courage to speak my mind to him.”

In the book, Lily Collins explains that her mother, Jill Tavelman, was the second wife of musician Phil Collins, who raised her alone from the age of five on, says the Huffington Post. And while Lily Collins explains that while she doesn’t excuse some of the decisions her dad has made, it is healing for her to vocalize the way she feels about it and him.

“I now understand that my frustrations surrounding our communication are not about changing you, but accepting you as you are. I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made.”

And she wants her dad, Phil Collins to know that it’s not too late, and there is a lot of life left to live.

“There’s still so much time to move forward. And I want to. I’m inviting you to join me. I’ll always be your little girl.”

Lily Collins’ book also contains some very cute photos of Lily as a little girl, alongside her dad, Phil Collins, who was also a child actor, who starred in the play/movie Oliver.

What do you think of the letter Lily Collins wrote to her dad, Phil Collins? Do you think it will help to reach out in this manner?

