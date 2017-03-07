ACC Tournament Scores 2017: Results From Day 1 Schedule, ACC Tournament Bracket

ACC tournament scores already include two one-sided games in the first-round. The 2017 ACC Tournament bracket tipped off Tuesday morning (March 7), with three games comprising first round action. By the end of the day, three games will have taken place between the teams at the bottom of the conference standings. These teams will advance to play the mid-tier teams on March 8, with all the schools trying to advance to the quarterfinals on March 9.

The first ACC tournament results came from the Clemson vs. North Carolina State game. The Clemson Tigers won 75-61 to advance to the second-round of the 2017 ACC Tournament. The Tigers were in complete control of the game, taking an 11-point lead into halftime that would then hold up in the second half as well. With the win, Clemson improves to 17-14 on the year, likely guaranteeing an invite to at least the NIT Tournament next week.

The second game of the Day 1 schedule was Wake Forest vs. Boston College, with the favored team once again ending up on the winning side. The Wake Forest Deamon Deacons (19-12) easily took care of the Boston College Eagles (9-23) by the score of 92-78. A victory for the Deamon Deacons was never in question and now the team sails into the second round of the ACC tournament bracket. As a No. 10 seed, Wake Forest knows it needs to win several more games to get that all-important phone call from the NCAA Selection Committee.

In the third game that will make up the 2017 ACC tournament results from Day 1, No. 11 seed Georgia Tech will play No. 14 seed Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET. The winner of that game will advance to play Virginia in second-round action that takes place on Wednesday, March 8. The game will receive a national television audience on ESPNU. Georgia Tech comes into this game with a 17-14 overall record, while Pittsburgh is at just 15-16 on the season. In order to make the Big Dance, these two schools would need to win the ACC Championship Game.

ACC Tournament Results: Day 1 (March 7)

Game 1: No. 12 Clemson 75 – No. 13 North Carolina State 61

Game 2: No. 10 Wake Forest 92 – No. 15 Boston College 78

Game 3: No. 11 Georiga Tech vs. No. 14 Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET)

ACC Tournament Schedule: Day 2 (March 8)

Game 4: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Syracuse (12 p.m. ET)

Game 5: No. 12 Clemson No. 5 Duke (2 p.m. ET)

Game 6: No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech (7 p.m. ET)

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia (9 p.m. ET)

ACC Tournament Schedule: Day 3 (March 9)

Game 8: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Game 4 Winner (12 p.m. ET)

Game 9: No. 4 Louisville vs. Game 5 Winner (2 p.m. ET)

Game 10: No. 2 Florida State vs. Game 6 Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Game 11: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. Game 7 Winner (9 p.m. ET)

The North Carolina Tar Heels were the winners of the 2016 ACC Tournament and return as the No. 1 seed this year. The team is the easy favorite to win the conference tournament and an automatic spot in the upcoming 2017 NCAA Tournament. The field is packed with teams that want to knock them off, though, including a group of nine schools that many of the college basketball experts have projected could easily make the NCAA tournament field. Can the ACC actually get 10 teams to qualify for the Big Dance?

In the latest Bracketology report by ESPN, the 10 schools predicted to make the NCAA tournament field are North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, Duke, Virgina, Notre Dame, Miami, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Syracuse. North Carolina is predicted to receive a No. 1 seed in the South Region, while Louisville has a No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region. Wake Forest might receive the toughest seed, as the report has the team projected to take part in one of the play-in games during first round action. They would battle Illinois to become a No. 11 seed in the West.

The top four seeds in the ACC tournament bracket receive an extremely important double-bye. This gives the school a big reward for success in the regular season but also allows them a lot of time to rest up for third-round action. Meanwhile, the bottom nine teams have to battle it out in the first two rounds, with those ACC tournament results dictating which four schools advance to play against North Carolina, Louisville, Florida State, and Notre Dame on Thursday (March 9). Miami, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia, and Virginia Tech all received first-round byes as well.

The 2017 ACC tournament scores are going to be very closely watched by the NCAA Selection Committee, as it is no secret that the conference has put together one of its deepest fields in years. The eventual winner of this ACC tournament bracket and the school that raises the conference championship trophy is quickly going to become one of the favored teams to also do well in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. A lot of great games have to be played first, possibly including North Carolina vs. Duke on one side of the ACC Tournament and Florida State vs. Notre Dame on the other side.

[Featured Image by Rob Carr/Getty Image]