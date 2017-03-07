Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Update: Dating Or Fighting Over Kids?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were rumored to be getting back together at the end of last year, but now, they are allegedly at odds over the custody of their three children.

As the family prepares for the upcoming premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly taken “drastic” action to save her kids, Mason, 7; Penelope, 4; and Reign, 2, from their hard-partying father.

Despite the recent rumors of a potential reunion, a Radar Online source claimed last week that Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly “threatened Scott that she would take the kids away from him because he is being an awful father lately.”

As the outlet suggested, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s potential reconciliation was abruptly called off at the end of January when Disick was reportedly caught with his “side piece” during a family vacation in Costa Rica.

Following their family vacation, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted a couple of times with her rumored flame, Justin Bieber, and Disick allegedly began a steady stream of non-stop party and boozing.

“Not only is Scott continuing to drink and party, but he is just never there,” the insider claimed of Disick’s time at home with his kids. “[Kourtney Kardashian] warned him that if he relapsed again that she would go after full custody.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nine years before Kardashian ended their relationship after discovering shocking photos of Disick and his former girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli, getting cozy with one another in the South of France in July 2015 — as she cared for their kids, the youngest of which was just months old, back home in Calabasas, California.

“Unfortunately, it is Mason and Penelope that are really suffering because they are constantly asking, ‘where is daddy’, and they are both at the age that [Kourtney Kardashian] cannot lie to them anymore,” the insider continued. “She is telling them straight up that their dad is not around because he is drinking, and this just breaks their little hearts.”

According to the Radar Online report, Disick had not been photographed with his children since their family trip to Costa Rica in January. Days later, another report by the outlet suggested that Disick was ready to go to war with Kourtney Kardashian.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] and Scott had it out after she told him she was going after custody, and he told her that there is no way in hell that he would allow that to happen,” the insider revealed to Radar Online on March 6.

The source went on to reveal that Scott Disick was ready to take aim at his former girlfriend for her regular nights out, which have recently included outings with Justin Bieber. As fans may have seen, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were spotted together at a nightclub in Los Angeles in January, and in February, they reportedly met up with one another for drinks in Beverly Hills.

“He told [Kourtney Kardashian] that she was a drunk too, and the only difference between them is that she hides it well!” the source added.

The insider claims Scott Disick is reportedly planning to fight Kourtney Kardashian for custody of their three kids if he has to and is determined to keep her from gaining full custody of the children. The source also said that Scott Disick doesn’t feel that the kids are in any danger and wants his former partner to “f*** off.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, tune into the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

