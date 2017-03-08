‘The Walking Dead’ With Norman Reedus Vs. ‘Z Nation’ And Brad Pitt’s ‘WWZ’ Lore

The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln is extremely popular in terms of ratings. TWD has captured the imaginations of yet another generation of Zombie enthusiasts. Brad Pitt’s World War Z broke records at the box office.

While Z Nation isn’t exactly killing it, in the ratings like The Walking Dead, the Z Nation lore gives more clues to the meaning of zombies in the psyche. Z Nation provides clues to why Zombies are the most widely understood metaphor of our time.

Brad Pitt plus zombies have equaled a massive payoff. World War Z starring Brad Pitt was hugely successful. World War Z 2 promises even more.

Norman Reedus has become the face of The Walking Dead. The Norman Reedus fan base admires Daryl’s strong survival skills. There seems to be more survival and realism than theory and overt symbolism in TWD but the idea is there.

Brad Pitt’s World War Z film and The Walking Dead on AMC with Norman Reedus are subtle in their symbolism. The book World War Z which Brad Pitt’s film is based on, was much more explicit, with strong sociological and geopolitical references.

Brad Pitt produces and stars in World War Z, so Pitt is definitely the face of WWZ. Brad Pitt’s zombies move faster and are agiler than the slow-moving, slow-witted creatures Norman Reedus deals with on The Walking Dead.

Z Nation is making strong parallels between freedom and American liberty, to the natural state of mankind, compared with the immunity so far having the side effect of being under mind control by Murphy. In a similar vein, The BBC says this about authentic zombie lore.

“But [Zombie Lore] has gradually coalesced around the belief that a bokor or witch-doctor can render their victim apparently dead… and then revive them as their personal slaves, since their soul or will has been captured.”

Unlike Brad Pitt’s WWZ and Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead, the original zombie had a malevolent master who caused his or her unfortunate state. Z Nation is now reclaiming the idea of a master, with Kieth Allan’s story arc. The BBC summarizes the meaning of zombies, within a general cultural frame.

“The zombie, in effect, is the logical outcome of being a slave: without will, without name, and trapped in a living death of unending labour.”

Unlike in Brad Pitt’s WWZ, and Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead, Z Nation’s Murphy can control zombies. Likewise those rendered immune become obedient sycophants to Murphy.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Daryl is the solution to all zombie apocalypse problems, as explained in The Inquisitr. Norman Reedus as Daryl is a great hunter, woodsman, and survivalist.

Brad Pitt is likely the main box office draw of World War Z, but Brad Pitt is also cashing in on zombie fascination. The tremendous success of the book World War Z is a testament to the power of zombies in today’s market.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon is The Walking Dead’s most likely savior of humanity. Comparing Norman Reedus as Daryl with Murphy of Z Nation, portrayed by Kieth Allan, both are strong, independent, free-thinking male figures.

Brad Pitt, like Norman Reedus, is all too human, with feelings and emotions yet knowing how to put those aside to survive. Brad Pitt’s character is not unlike Norman Reedus’s Daryl in motivation, but Brad Pitt’s character has a family and thus a dual responsibility to his family and mankind.

Norman Reedus portrays Daryl as 100 percent human, but Norman Reedus’s Daryl Dixon has the air of a folk hero like Daniel Boone according to this Inquisitr article. Murphy has a natural immunity to the Zombie virus, and that is in his blood. Even with his natural immunity, the zombie virus has changed him.

Brad Pitt’s World War Z, like Z Nation involves scientific research about the zombie virus, while The Walking Dead with Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln seems to be too far into the zombie apocalypse to hold out hope for a cure.

Brad Pitt, in WWZ and Norman Reedus, as Daryl Dixon are the antithesis of zombies. Murphy and his followers are blends of zombie and human, while Murphy’s friends are generally refusing his immunity in order to maintain their autonomy.

Brad Pitt, Norman Reedus, and Andrew Lincoln in their various roles are not at all like zombies, while Kieth Allan and his followers introduce the idea of partial zombies. So what is this zombie virus? Fandom’s Zombipeia explains zombies in a way that makes fans question if perhaps they too are zombies.

“The term zombie has alternate meanings, one notable one being a conformist, a follower, a lemming, or someone who operates at a very low level of alertness and tact (Like people who are always using technology like their mobile phone, and missing what’s going on around them). The introduction of the film Shaun of the Dead portrays this connotation satirically.”

Brad Pitt, Norman Reedus, and Kieth Allan do not play the role of a conformist.

Are Brad Pitt, Norman Reedus and the makers of The Walking Dead and Z Nation trying to make viewers think? What are they trying to say?

Coupled with the inferences of liberty and freedom in Z nation, the explanations by the BBC and Fandom’s Zombipedia are very telling. Consumerism, corporatism, media and contemporary culture beg the question of real human sentience, awareness, freedom and autonomy within society.

Do Norman Reedus, Brad Pitt, and Kieth Allan fans who watch The Walking Dead, WWZ and Z Nation actually need to question if they are becoming zombies?

