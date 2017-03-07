Lisa Vanderpump Weighs In On ‘RHOBH’ Newbies Dorit Kemsley And Eden Sassoon

Lisa Vanderpump is weighing in on her newest co-stars, Eden Sassoon and Dorit Kemsley.

Following a dramatic dinner party on last week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump revealed how she really feels about the two women.

“Well Eden was very much on the periphery really as a friend of the Housewives, and then suddenly she became immersed right in the middle of a kind of firestorm so to speak,” Lisa Vanderpump said during a March 7 interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I don’t think Rinna really thought that Eden would repeat it, so therefore it wouldn’t have come to light until the reunion. And the fact that Eden repeated it then kicked everything off.”

Along with Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump is one of two original housewives featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although Richards’ older sister, Kim, has been featured on the show since Season 1, she hasn’t maintained her full-time role as the other women have done.

During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eden Sassoon found herself in the midst of drama between Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna after she revealed Rinna had said that Richards was “near death” due to her ongoing struggles with substance abuse. The previous week, Rinna and Sassoon had engaged in a conversation about Richards’ past issues and Sassoon chose to relay the details of their conversation to Kyle Richards.

As for her thoughts on Dorit Kemsley, who was brought to the show as a friend of her and her husband, Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump admitted that the transition has been a bit more difficult.

“I think it might be overwhelming right at the beginning,” Lisa Vanderpump continued. “But I also think it’s accumulative. I don’t think you have that huge following until you’ve been on a show quite a few years, so I think you can adapt to it slowly. But you know I think everybody they should be thankful to join a reality show that’s a hit reality show is a luxury… it’s a luxury, really, for some of these new girls to come in and the show’s a hit show.”

In addition to her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump is also currently starring in her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules, which includes the stories of several members of the staff at her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR Restaurant. She’s also rumored to be moving on to another series based out of her newest venue in Los Angeles, Vanderpump Dogs.

At the end of last month, a Radar Online source claimed Lisa Vanderpump was allegedly planning a new spinoff series with Bravo after becoming overwhelmed by the ongoing drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] is over all of the fighting going on right now, and has only stayed on the show this long because it gave her a platform to raise awareness for her animal activism causes,” explained the source, “but she cannot stand the cattiness, and she really does not care what anyone thinks of her anymore.”

The source went on to reveal that Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd were planning to have cameras filmed them during the opening of their Vanderpump Pets store, which not only offers pet merchandize but also serves as a rescue center for pets in Los Angeles without homes.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, including Eden Sassoon and Dorit Kemsley, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 tonight, March 7, and every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]